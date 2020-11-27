City backs $1 monthly surcharge for 911

Minor’s report also shows surcharge collections to date totaled $489,766. He prepared the report for the 911 board’s meeting earlier this month, but that meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum.

Minor said back in March that the current surcharge brings in roughly $150,000 a year, while a $1 surcharge would bring in about $600,000 annually.

Although a decision on a hike in the surcharge is up to the county commissioners, Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, speaking as chairman of the Central Dispatch Administrative Authority, said the city could end up with added dispatch expenses if there is no surcharge hike.

Meanwhile, the Next Generation 911 system that has been in place since May is providing much more information on 911 calls that come into the dispatch centers at Elko, West Wendover and Owyhee, Trouten said during his presentation to the council.

The Next Generation 911 system replaces outdate technology from the 1960s and is compatible with the wireless world of today. The cloud-based system boosts emergency response times and helps dispatchers locate where calls originate.