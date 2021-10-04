City buys 'new-used' ladder truck

ELKO – Elko Fire Department will be receiving a ladder truck to replace its 1990 model, but the truck will be used rather than new like the department originally hoped to acquire.
“Basically, we will have a brand new truck with a limited warranty,” said Fire Chief Matt Griego. “It was the best value we could get for the city and save about $1 million.”
He told the Elko City Council that the 2008 truck will be repainted, re-upholstered and updated to fit Elko’s needs. It is coming from Miami, so it must have a way to keep water from freezing in Elko temperatures.
The new truck will cost $578,875, and it is coming to the city through Brindlee Mountain/Firetrucks Unlimited.
Earlier this year, the fire department asked the council to approve a $1.5 million new ladder truck, but they decided instead to provide a $500,000 placeholder in the budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year for a used truck.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said the new truck is roughly $78,000 over budget but there is enough money to cover the purchase.
The company selling the truck to the city did not want the old Elko truck in trade but agreed to help market it, according to the fire chief. The current truck is beyond the National Fire Protection Association’s recommended age for aerial apparatus in front-line use.