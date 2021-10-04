City buys 'new-used' ladder truck

ELKO – Elko Fire Department will be receiving a ladder truck to replace its 1990 model, but the truck will be used rather than new like the department originally hoped to acquire.

“Basically, we will have a brand new truck with a limited warranty,” said Fire Chief Matt Griego. “It was the best value we could get for the city and save about $1 million.”

He told the Elko City Council that the 2008 truck will be repainted, re-upholstered and updated to fit Elko’s needs. It is coming from Miami, so it must have a way to keep water from freezing in Elko temperatures.

The new truck will cost $578,875, and it is coming to the city through Brindlee Mountain/Firetrucks Unlimited.

Earlier this year, the fire department asked the council to approve a $1.5 million new ladder truck, but they decided instead to provide a $500,000 placeholder in the budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year for a used truck.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said the new truck is roughly $78,000 over budget but there is enough money to cover the purchase.