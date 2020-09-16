City candidates face off at 6 on Elko Daily's Facebook Live

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Four candidates for Elko City Council are scheduled to participate in a forum at 6 p.m. today.

Incumbent Mandy Simons, Elko City Planning Commissioner Gratton Miller, former Elko police chief and undersheriff Clair Morris, and registered nurse Rowena Smith will answer questions submitted by the public and chosen by the Elko Area Chamber's Government Affairs Committee.

The forum will be broadcast live on the Elko Daily Facebook page. Matt McCarty of the Great Basin College Foundation will be the moderator.

The top two vote-getters will be elected in November.

On Thursday at 6, four candidates for two Elko County School Board seats will field questions on topics impacting parents and children throughout the county. In District Two, incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson is being challenged by businessman Robert Leonhardt. For the District 4 seat, incumbent Teresa Dastrup is being challenged by engineer and consultant Greg Brorby.

Forums were held last week for candidates in the Elko County Commission and Elko District Court races.

