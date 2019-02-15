ELKO – First reading of a Smart Dig code will be coming before the Elko City Council later this month to add more underground communications conduit, at the city’s expense.
“I really think it’s important to have this in place if we want to be a modern city,” Mayor Reece Keener said at the council’s Feb. 12 meeting, before a vote to accept a business impact statement on the proposed Smart Dig amendment to a city ordinance.
The council unanimously approved the business impact statement with a motion that also instructed city staff to change wording in the ordinance to better reflect the council’s willingness to foot the bill for contractors to lay the extra conduit, including labor costs.
When contractors are doing new or repair work that involves open trenches on city right-of-way, they will be required to install the communications conduit at the city’s cost. The council decided new wording in the proposed ordinance would show the city will pay for design, materials and labor for the extra work.
Councilman Bill Hance said the ordinance before the amendment was “pretty all-inclusive” on the city picking up the costs, but Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said as written the ordinance didn’t cover labor costs.
“I believe it is too hard to break out labor costs,” he said.
The council wanted the wording to show, however, that labor would be the city’s responsibility, as well. City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said “we would clean this piece of the ordinance up to be more specific about labor.”
City Attorney David Stanton said the action on the business impact statement was the opportunity to “make that kind of change in the ordinance.”
The council also wanted to be sure the amended ordinance is specific to requiring the conduit only when projects involve open trenches in public rights of way. The city would own the conduit.
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said the only way Smart Dig would be practical is in “mass open excavations.”
Dick Campbell of NV Energy told the council early in the discussion that “the onus seems to be on the contractor for additional conduit. I don’t feel ratepayers should be on the hook.”
Weston Williams of NNE Construction, a contractor that does work for utility companies, said before the council action that the proposal “could cause us to lose a significant amount of money.”
The business impact statement explains the value of a Smart Dig policy from the city’s prospective as: “Smart Dig policies decrease the frequency of inconvenient and possibly dangerous construction along roadways, protect the reliability of broadband networks and incentivize providers to lay fiber underground, hiding unsightly equipment.”
The Smart Dig requirements will be added to the portion of the city code governing utility occupancy of public roads and city street cuts and repairs, and apply to excavations of at least 100 feet in length.
Wooldridge said notices were sent to 204 licensed construction companies, engineers, architects, utility companies, the Greater Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nevada Board of Contractors. One written comment was sent from Frontier.
Frontier wrote it had concerns about potential financial impact on the company’s projects and any potential delays to projects.
First reading of the ordinance is expected to be at the Elko City Council’s 4 p.m. Feb. 26 meeting.
