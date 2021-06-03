City, county agree to accident settlement

Elko County is involved in the settlement because the brush truck Lino was driving, with lights and siren on, was owned by the Nevada Division of Forestry and provided to the city and county through interlocal agreements.

The settlement agreement resolves “all disputes and potential claims arising from the collision and to that end, “no claims, controversies or litigation may be brought by Zach, Chad or Mercedes against Lino, the City, the County or NDF.”

The agreement also says that the “Zach, Chad and Mercedes expressly waive any right or claim of right to assert hereafter that any claim, demand, obligation and/or cause of action has, through ignorance, oversight or error, been omitted from the terms of this agreement….”

Lino’s insurance carrier, MetLife, has agreed to pay Zack Woster a separate $100,000 settlement, according to the agreement.

Jon Karr, chairman of the county commissioners, on Wednesday questioned why if Lino was driving a fire truck, he should be personally liable. Karr said the liability issue could have an impact on recruiting volunteers.

Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenberg said that immunity may not have applied in this case, and that it is “just the world we live in,” where liability is looked at in different ways.