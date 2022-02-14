City, county prepare to vote on tax gap

ELKO – City and county leaders are meeting separately this week to vote on laying claim to a chunk of property tax in the wake of two failed ballot measures that were needed to continue funding public school construction and maintenance projects.

Their decisions will come just days after the Elko Boys and Girls Club proposed a $52 million project that would replace city ballfields and a skate park near the Elko Convention Center with a recreation center/swimming pool and a separate multi-purpose events center.

Voters in 2020 decided not to renew the school district’s 75-cent pay as you go tax, part of slightly more than $3.50 paid by most county property owners per $100 of assessed valuation. The district will continue to receive a separate 75-cent portion to fund operations.

The Elko County Board of Commissioners meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the Elko City Council has scheduled a special session at 3 p.m. Friday. The state Department of Taxation must be notified by next week of any changes in property tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year. Otherwise, taxpayers would see a significant drop in their tax bills.

Neither board has specified how the tax money would be spent, and there could be a battle between the city and county over how it is divided.

Last week, City Manager Curtis Calder blamed the county for leaving the city “out of the loop.”

“We’re not talking about a small sum of money here,” he told city council members. “If Elko County goes for the full 75 cents, it’s $15 to 16 million a year, our portion of which would probably be about $5 or $6 million.”

Calder said the City learned about the County’s plans the day before their meeting on Feb. 2 and that the county had contacted other cities but not Elko. That “was somewhat alarming” and forced the city to set its own tax rate session on Feb. 18.

The concept of building a major recreation center has been discussed for many years. The Elko City Council conducted a Recreation Center Feasibility Study in 2010 but funding was not available after voters decided to renew the school tax through the following decade.

Some community leaders are excited to see the recreation plan resurface at a time when tax dollars are available. Others are urging a cautious approach.

“It's an ambitious project that would be an asset to the community and the county, but there are unanswered questions and concerns,” said Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman. He pointed out that this week’s action would be limited to notifying the state about the intended tax rate.

“While they might discuss the recreation/events center as a reason to capture that tax rate, I don't think they are in a position to commit those revenues yet,” Hoffman said. “More public review is needed about the use of City and County assets, specific implementation plans, management of the facilities and public access.

“It's a good concept, but I caution our public boards to avoid being stampeded into these substantial commitments without thoughtful consideration and diligence,” he added.

Mayor Reece Keener said he and fellow council members support the proposal.

“I think it’s a great project whose time has come and will benefit the greater Elko area,” he said Monday. “This is not a new subject; both facilities have been discussed for decades but there’s never been any traction until now. It’s my sense that while there are still questions to be answered and details to be worked out, the City Council is on-board with supporting and advocating for approval.”

Keener said elected officials will be listening intently to the public as they determine the next steps.

County Commissioner Rex Steninger was a vocal opponent of renewing the school tax. He said the recreation center is one of two projects under consideration by the county. The other is converting the former Wright Motors property into a judicial center.

Commissioner Jon Karr said his number one concern is the judicial center.

“The safety of the public, the judges and their staff is vitally important these days, especially with state laws allowing criminals repeated trials, and easy sentences,” he said. “The other projects that have been talked about, from the schools to the rec center, are simply speculation at this point.”

Steninger said the judicial center is needed but he also considers the Boys and Girls Club project to be worthy.

“Please give the judicial center and recreation complex some thought and share your feelings with the county commissioners,” he said in a commentary submitted to the Free Press.

Counting on a tax break?

Calder and Steninger both believe that some voters were under the impression their tax rate would drop if the school funding proposals were voted down.

However, during planning for its bond proposal, both the school district’s financial adviser and the Elko County Treasurer said property owners would not see a decrease in their tax bills once the pay-as-you-go tax expires in 2022. Other entities were expected to snap it up.

Many school bond opponents did not think it was wise for the district to build a new auditorium just a few blocks away from the convention center and the new conference center. Now a third events center could be built in the same neighborhood.

“Do we need another rec center?” asked downtown business owner Vicky Andrus, referring to a softball complex built by the city two years ago that has yet to be used. Andrus believes the city and county should clean up the blight downtown and be required to “pay as you go” like the school district was.

“You get the money, you pay for it,” she said. “That is what we have to do. You’ve got a budget, live on your budget.”

Steninger pointed out that the new buildings would not require raising anyone’s taxes. But there could be a shift in the tax burden depending on where you live. Steninger said “if the incorporated cities take a share of the available taxes, taxes in the unincorporated county will decrease by a corresponding amount.

“I know there will be some that refuse to budge and demand we allow the available tax to expire,” he said. “I hope those that support these projects also make their voices heard.”

The city has already laid claim to 17.7 cents of the expired pay-as-you-go tax, despite having a healthy budget thanks in part to federal Covid funding. But Calder said that tax amount would be “mostly abated during this current fiscal year, so we haven’t received any revenue despite raising the rate.”

He said if the city council decides to forego the tax rate at this week’s special meeting, it could lose “a seat at the table with the Department of Taxation.”

Seeing Elko County tell the taxpayers, “'No, your tax rate is not going to go down and there’s not going to be a vote of the public, we can do that unilaterally,’ is disturbing to me personally,” Calder told the council.

The city’s decision hinges on what the county commissioners decide to do at their Feb. 16 meeting. Calder recommended the city follow the county’s lead if commissioners vote to take the 75 cents, and he hopes the board “will think it through before they do it.”

