City donates land for child advocacy center

ELKO – Elko City Council has agreed to donate the site of the former Elko Police Department on College Avenue as the new location for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center, which provide services for victims of child abuse in Elko County and to the region.
Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, who has been one of those pushing for the advocacy center, said the new facility would be a “one stop shop” for abused children who now must tell their “horrific story about being sexually abused” over and over.
“I am completely onboard with this. The only question is how soon can we get it,” said Mayor Reece Keener.
Councilman Clair Morris, who was a police chief in the old station, said he supported the project, and current Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said he sees “no better use for the land,” especially since now child victims have to sit in the police station lobby possibly with their offender as they wait to be seen.
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvazia said that “I can tell you right now that the jail is full of suspects arrested for these crimes,” and victim interviews are held in a space “no bigger than your desk. This would be a huge plus for the City of Elko, the county and everyone else.”
Ingram said Elko County Commissioners have agreed the new facility will be organized under the DA’s office, and Eureka County has provided $100,000 toward the project. He also hopes the nonprofit center will receive a grant from the Pennington Foundation.
He said Wednesday that there is a rough estimate of between $1.2 million and $1.5 million for construction of the advocacy center.
Ingram told the council Tuesday that the center could serve White Pine County, which now sends children to Pahrump, Eureka and Lander counties and for “any counties that ask to use our services.”
He also said to illustrate the need that currently there are 85 active cases in Elko County alone of sexual assault, seduction, child pornography and other abuses to children.
The city will deed the land to Elko County or the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center to in turn deed to the county, which will own the land. The Pennington Foundation stipulated that for a grant the advocacy center be under the DA’s office and Elko County own the building. Another stipulation was that the land be donated.
“We have the available land, and we would like to participate along with the county and Pennington Foundation,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said Tuesday.
He had said at the council’s late October council meeting when he brought up the idea of the site that the old police station land would not require a lot of development costs with the parking lot still there and utilities available.
The council voted unanimously to donate the land for the facility.
The old police station was demolished in late 2017. The building opened in about 1950 as a Mormon church and the police department took it over in 1987, and the department stayed there until the new station on Silver Street was dedicated in 2016.
The Great Basin Advocacy Center organization is already providing forensic interviews for children and has trained medical personnel to examine victims locally, rather than families having to take them to Reno or Salt Lake City as they did in the past. And the center has mental health and social workers.