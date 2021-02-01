City donates land for child advocacy center

ELKO – Elko City Council has agreed to donate the site of the former Elko Police Department on College Avenue as the new location for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center, which provide services for victims of child abuse in Elko County and to the region.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, who has been one of those pushing for the advocacy center, said the new facility would be a “one stop shop” for abused children who now must tell their “horrific story about being sexually abused” over and over.

“I am completely onboard with this. The only question is how soon can we get it,” said Mayor Reece Keener.

Councilman Clair Morris, who was a police chief in the old station, said he supported the project, and current Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said he sees “no better use for the land,” especially since now child victims have to sit in the police station lobby possibly with their offender as they wait to be seen.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvazia said that “I can tell you right now that the jail is full of suspects arrested for these crimes,” and victim interviews are held in a space “no bigger than your desk. This would be a huge plus for the City of Elko, the county and everyone else.”