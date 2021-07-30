City drops broadband grant effort, county will try

CC Communications already is installing high-speed internet service in the city, and Mark Feest, chief executive officer and general manager of CC Communications, said if there is an opportunity to get the grant, the company would want it, but he thought the council was “wise” not to act.

He said he didn’t see how the proposals could be thoroughly evaluated in time, and there are providers that have been left out.

Jasen Herr of Anthem said he agreed the timeline was short, and the federal grant potential was small “for what needs to be done.”

David Kirkham, vice president of information technology at Elko Federal Credit Union, said broadband competition is good, and Keener said, “you are right. Government shouldn’t pick winners and losers.”

Kirkham also said there are more grant opportunities “coming down the pike,” including one next year that would be strictly for Nevada, and he said that is the one the city should seek.

Lockie told the council he appreciated the council’s sentiment, stating that White Cloud has been in Elko five years and is a “pretty substantial player in this.”