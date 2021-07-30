City drops broadband grant effort, county will try

ELKO – Elko City Council let a plan for a federal broadband grant slide by, taking no action after receiving two proposals plus a protest letter on the city’s tight timeframe.
Now, Elko County is accepting proposals to partner for the grant.
Elko County announced on its website that the county is seeking proposals for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Grant, and the deadline is tight for this effort, as well.
The deadline for proposals is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2, and commissioners could act on the proposals at their Aug. 4 meeting.
“The NTIA grant will be on the agenda for consideration by the commissioners next week,” County Manager Amanda Osborne said in a July 28 email.
The National Telecommunication and Information Administration has $288 million available to provide grants in the $5 million to $30 million range under partnership with one or more fixed broadband service providers.
The city council’s decision came after considering the letter protesting the city’s timeline and hearing about the potential for a Nevada-only broadband grant that could provide money for companies to expand high-speed internet service in Elko.
Anthem Broadband and CC Communications filed their proposals by the July 21 city deadline for Elko City Council to consider at its July 27 meeting, and White Cloud Communications sent the protest letter.
Attorney David Lockie wrote that White Cloud “believes that it didn’t get a reasonable opportunity from the city to bid on the proposal and to provide a complete and correct grant proposal. We were given only five working days to provide a complete bid document that would normally take weeks to complete.”
Lockie asked in the letter that all bids be tabled until the next council meeting “to provide a level playing field to all participants.”
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said White Cloud was bringing up a “valid concern,” and he recommended the council take no action on the agenda item that called for selecting a proposal or proposals to submit for the grant.
Mayor Reece Keener said he thought that if the council chose a partner it would be controversial and would be protested, and “it appears to me the free market works in Elko. I tend to agree to just sitting on this.” He also said that with applications coming in nationwide for the grant, Elko might not receive any money, anyway.
The council had set the deadline of July 21 for proposals so the council could act on any submissions at its July 27 meeting and have the final application ready by the federal Aug. 17 deadline.
Proposals from Anthem and CC Communications to the council were lengthy. Anthem’s proposal included a letter of endorsement from Greg Walker, executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines, which is partnering with Anthem to bring high-speed internet service to Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille.
CC Communications already is installing high-speed internet service in the city, and Mark Feest, chief executive officer and general manager of CC Communications, said if there is an opportunity to get the grant, the company would want it, but he thought the council was “wise” not to act.
He said he didn’t see how the proposals could be thoroughly evaluated in time, and there are providers that have been left out.
Jasen Herr of Anthem said he agreed the timeline was short, and the federal grant potential was small “for what needs to be done.”
David Kirkham, vice president of information technology at Elko Federal Credit Union, said broadband competition is good, and Keener said, “you are right. Government shouldn’t pick winners and losers.”
Kirkham also said there are more grant opportunities “coming down the pike,” including one next year that would be strictly for Nevada, and he said that is the one the city should seek.
Lockie told the council he appreciated the council’s sentiment, stating that White Cloud has been in Elko five years and is a “pretty substantial player in this.”
Joseph Freddoso, a consultant with the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology, said at the July 13 meeting that even if Elko does not win a grant at this time, the grant applications could be used later.
Wilkinson said in an email that there could be information in the city proposals that would apply to the county applications, “depending upon the specifics of the county project.”
He also said he had talked with the county before the city took the lead applicant position and had understood the commission “had not taken any action on the matter and there was uncertainty if the county would proceed.”
Meanwhile, the county notice states that information on submitting a proposal for the federal broadband grant can be found on the county’s website at www.elkocountynv.net under notices and then under bids, RFPS and proposals.
Proposals can be dropped off at the county’s community development office, emailed to sstierman@elkocountynv.net or mailed to Elko County Community Development, 540 Court St., Suite 104, Elko 89801.