City eyes site for child advocacy center

He said that while the foundation has not guaranteed any money, “they are very optimistic they will be able to provide financial support for our building, upwards of $1 million to $1.2 million.”

Eureka County has already approved $100,000 toward the center, and the DA said he would be approaching Lander and White Pine counties. The advocacy center already is in business, just without a building that Ingram said would be a “one-stop shop” for victims, so they would not have to tell their stories over and over.

He was on the agenda for the Elko County Board of Commissioners meeting last week to ask that the center be directed by the DA’s office and for the county to provide funds for maintenance and utilities, on the condition that funding and land come from other sources. Ingram was unable to attend the meeting because of a murder trial, however.

Ingram had outlined the plan for a new facility for victims of physical and sexual abuse to commissioners back in early March, but COVID-19 restrictions slowed the fund-raising process.

“You are an amazing man,” Councilwoman Mandy Simons told Ingram after stating that she thought there would be no better use for the old police station property than the advocacy center.