City eyes site for child advocacy center

ELKO – A proposed facility for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center to house services for children who are victims of abuse could be built on the site of the former city police station, if the pieces fall into place.
City Manager Curtis Calder suggested the location to the council after Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram talked at Tuesday’s council meeting about the center and the potential for a Pennington Foundation grant for constructing a building.
Calder said the old police station land on College Avenue would not require a lot of development costs with the parking lot still there and utilities available, and he said the city could handle the land donation the way it did with the site for the Boys and Girls Club building.
“This could be the city’s contribution to this worthy cause,” he said.
Councilman Chip Stone said “there is not a better use for the property. Curtis, thank you for that great idea.”
Mayor Reece Keener said “we will get busy at our end” on the prospect of the land donation. There was no official action, however, because Ingram’s presentation was not an action item.
Ingram said the Pennington Foundation may donate money for the building but has stipulations. These include that the center be under the district attorney’s office, Elko County would own the building, and the land be gifted or a long-term lease donated.
He said that while the foundation has not guaranteed any money, “they are very optimistic they will be able to provide financial support for our building, upwards of $1 million to $1.2 million.”
Eureka County has already approved $100,000 toward the center, and the DA said he would be approaching Lander and White Pine counties. The advocacy center already is in business, just without a building that Ingram said would be a “one-stop shop” for victims, so they would not have to tell their stories over and over.
He was on the agenda for the Elko County Board of Commissioners meeting last week to ask that the center be directed by the DA’s office and for the county to provide funds for maintenance and utilities, on the condition that funding and land come from other sources. Ingram was unable to attend the meeting because of a murder trial, however.
Support Local Journalism
Ingram had outlined the plan for a new facility for victims of physical and sexual abuse to commissioners back in early March, but COVID-19 restrictions slowed the fund-raising process.
“You are an amazing man,” Councilwoman Mandy Simons told Ingram after stating that she thought there would be no better use for the old police station property than the advocacy center.
“This is not spearheaded by me, but a team of people including me. Now it is time to take the next step,” Ingram said.
The child advocacy center has male and female forensic interviewers and one Spanish-speaking interviewer for victims. Interviews with children are “very sensitive, delicate,” Ingram said during the virtual council meeting.
The advocacy center already has medical personnel trained to examine victims locally, rather than their families needing to transport them to Reno or Salt Lake City, and there are mental health and social workers in place.
District attorneys “like myself” are trained for the child-victim cases, Ingram said.
“Sounds like very noble work you and the board are doing,” Keener said. “The general public doesn’t realize what kids go through, getting bounced around. We will do whatever we can to support this.”
Ingram said the center is seeing an increase in sexual abuse cases -- not because of an “influx of sexual predators” but because there is a better system in place for victims to be served.
The nonprofit center is patterned after the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center, he also told the council. The Great Basin center currently has grant funding for operations.
The old police station where the center could be built was demolished in November 2017, after starting out as a Mormon church in about 1950. The building became a police station in 1987. Elko Police Department’s current facility, dedicated in 2016, is at 1448 Silver St.
Calder said the old station property near a park and swimming pool had been designated by the city for recreation, but that could be changed.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.