City gathers ideas for spending rescue dollars

ELKO – Mayor Reece Keener said he wants to spend the nearly $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan money coming to the city on infrastructure and “taking care of the needs” of nonprofits that presented requests to the Elko City Council or will be doing so later.

Councilwoman Mandy Simons suggested a third to a half of the money could go to help the nonprofits and the remainder be used for infrastructure.

“This is just the starting point,” City Manager Curtis Calder said at the first of two city hearings on prioritizing how to spend the rescue funds, telling the council the second hearing will be in three to four weeks.

“At the second hearing, we will refine ideas and then it’s a matter of people filing,” Calder said.

City staff, meanwhile, will be preparing an application form for organizations seeking a share of the rescue money, he said.

The council did not take any action on any of the requests presented Sept. 8.

“I want to wait to see the applications and the needs and what costs and go from there,” said Councilman Clair Morris. Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli said the requests will “take a lot of thought. Everything we’re looking at deserves it.”