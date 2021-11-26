City gets high marks after audit

ELKO – City of Elko staff received a high grade for their handling of the city’s finances after an audit of the fiscal year 2020-2021 books, which showed total revenues at $48.78 million and the cost of all city programs at $42.5 million.

Auditor Mike Spilker of the accounting firm HintonBurdick said he would give the city an A or A plus, after reporting to the Elko City Council that the audit found no material weaknesses and no significant deficiencies, including in audits of state and federal funds the city received.

“We commend you for that,” he said, telling the council there was “really good work” by the city’s finance department to achieve what only a handful of other roughly 80 municipalities that the firm audits accomplish.

The audit showed revenue for the general fund totaled nearly $25.75 million, and expenditures were at nearly $22.1 million, according to Spilker’s presentation on Nov. 23 to the council, which voted to accept the auditor’s report.

Spilker’s slides show that the total balance for the general fund at the end of the fiscal year was $15.54 million with money carried over from the prior year and $8.6 million of that balance is restricted, committed or assigned, leaving more than $6.9 million available.

The city received $2 million federal CARES money over the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal years, Spilker said.

Governmental expenditures totaled $29.63 million, up 1.63% or $476,286, in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, including nearly $2.58 million for general government, $368,600 for judicial costs, $11.9 million for public safety, $4.35 million for public works, $706,490 for health, nearly $3.2 million for culture and recreation, $129,199 for community support and development, nearly $1.7 million for debt service and nearly $4.7 million for capital outlay.

Capital projects in the 2020-2021 fiscal year included $1.57 million for Cedar Street phase 3, $592,705 for the block-end project at the downtown corridor, $555,964 for reroofing the city swimming pool, $293,411 for the Fifth Street parking lot and $194,985 for an ambulance.

Capital projects in the business-type category in the fiscal year included nearly $6.6 million for the new water and sewer shop, $597,239 for the irrigation reuse pond at Ruby View Golf Course, $458,468 for a new vac truck, $476,342 for a track-type dozer and $304,745 for snow removal equipment.

Revenue in the fiscal year included nearly $5.96 million in ad valorem taxes, $16.13 million in consolidated taxes, and $3.6 million in room taxes, along with other revenue, including $1.28 million in motor vehicle fuel taxes and $1.22 million in franchise fees.

Spiler said the consolidated tax is the highest single revenue source for the city, and the total tax revenue received was up 6.78% from the prior fiscal year and up 19.8% over the last five years.

The recreation tax is second, and it was up 11.43% in the 2020-2021 fiscal year to $3.6 million from the $3.23 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, when COVID-19 restrictions hurt the lodging industry the most.

The recreation fund had expenses of $3.17 million and revenue of $3.66 million in the fiscal year ending June 30.

The enterprise water fund should report operating revenue above expenses but has shown a deficit for the last five years, although the deficit “has decreased significantly with the 5% increase,” Spilker said. The city raised rates 5% for three years, with the last rate hike in the current fiscal year.

Operating expenses for the water fund were $4.19 million and revenues, a little more than $4 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The sewer fund, however, is well into the black. The operating expenses totaled $5.06 million, and revenue was $6.07 million.

Another enterprise fund, for Elko Regional Airport, continues to be subsidized by the city, however, but figures are fairly consistent over the past five years, Spilker said. Operating expenses totaled roughly $3.29 million, while expenses totaled $933,845.

