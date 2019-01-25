ELKO -- The Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program can help Elko promote tourism by posting maps and guides to trails, motels and restaurants on the internet for OHV users even if Elko City Council doesn’t adopt a new OHV ordinance.
That was the word from Jennifer Scanland, a management analyst 2 with the Nevada Department of Conservation and Resources Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program, who spoke at the Jan. 24 public meeting of the city’s Off-Highway Vehicle Ordinance Working Group.
“We’re doing that for the entire state of Nevada,” she said.
Elko has applied for a $66,000 grant from the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles for OHV projects, but it is contingent on the city adopting an OHV ordinance, Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge stated in a Jan. 25 email.
The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles had roughly $950,000 available for grants across the state for the 2019 fiscal year that begins July 1. The money comes from fees for OHV registrations in Nevada.
“The OHV commission is looking at OHV-friendly communities for tourism,” said task force member John Glenn, co-owner of 5th Gear Powersports.
Scanland used White Pine County’s roughly year-old OHV effort as an example of what Elko can do regarding off-highway vehicles. Only a few streets in Ely are open to OHV users, but they lead to local eateries and motels, as well as to trails. She said she recently observed “a bunch” of off-highway vehicles parked outside an Ely restaurant.
The state OHV program also is interested in developing the Silver State Trail to go from Arizona to Idaho, Scanland said. The trail goes through southern Nevada to White Pine County at this point, but it could go through Elko County.
The working group slated the meeting to hear public comment as it continues to work toward an ordinance that might designate certain city streets for off-road vehicles on their way to trails and establish safety and speed guidelines.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, who chaired the meeting, said the working group wants to hear from the public and learn as much as possible about OHV use in other communities so the ordinance can be drafted to be “as good as we can make it. We’re in the early conceptual stages.”
The task force also will keep an eye on any OHV bills in the 2019 legislative session, said Calder, who reported he has heard there will be attempts to amend NRS 490, the current law on off-highway vehicles.
He said if the city’s draft can be put together early this year, Elko City Council could adopt it by spring.
The planned ordinance would follow a state law that allows cities to designate roadways that lead to trails for OHV use. The city could use grant money for signs, educating the public on OHV use and safety and promoting Elko to OHV visitors.
A preliminary draft presented at the meeting suggest requiring OHV operators to be age 16 or older, wear a helmet and limit use to 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. The draft also calls for the city to adopt by resolution a map for off-highway vehicles.
Suggested street routes in the preliminary draft include at the SnoBowl, North Fifth Street, off Interstate 80 Exit 298, Hamilton Stage and South Ninth Street.
The early draft also lists off-highway vehicles as all-terrain vehicles, all-terrain motorcycles, dune buggies and any motor vehicle used on public lands for recreation. The OHV term doesn’t include motor vehicles mainly used in water, vehicles registered with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, electric vehicles and golf carts.
Elko County passed an ordinance allowing off-highway vehicles on county roads in 2014. That ordinance required helmets and vehicle registration. It allows OHV users on the roads in daylight hours at a speed of 25 mph, except near residential areas, where it is 15 mph. Spring Creek decided in 2017 to allow off-road vehicles.
Task force member Clair Morris, former Elko County undersheriff and a former Elko police chief, said he knows “Spring Creek has had problems. We have to do it right.”
The city’s current codes regulate excessive noise and vibrations, said Calder, an off-road motorcycle racer.
Looking at the potential ordinance, he said he thought OHV speed limits should be the same as posted speed limits, and a limit as low as 15 mph “would actually be dangerous.”
Task force member Lt. James Simpson of the Nevada Highway Patrol said NRS 490 allows OVH users on designated streets to get to trails, not to go to the grocery store or the coffee shop.
Task force member Boyd Ratliff, engineer for District 3 of the Nevada Department of Transportation, said he wants to see the new ordinance “done prudently,” although he is neither for or against OHV use on city streets.
Elko Police Chief Ben Reed said the police force is neutral on the OHV project but wants to see defined rules, and he favors education so the people know what they can do.
“We don’t want a free-for-all,” he said.
One of those commenting was Mike Hess, landfill superintendent for the city, who said he opposed allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.
“I believe there is a place for them, but I don’t believe it is in the city limits,” he said.
The manager of Ship’s Cycle, Justin Stidham, said he is “very much” for allowing off-highway vehicles in portions of the city to access trails, but “not to cruise through town.”
Former Elko County Sheriff Neil Harris said he has seen both sides of the issue, including fatal OHV accidents, but he is in favor of allowing OHV use, with education of riders and requirements for helmets and proper equipment.
Although only a few from the public commented at the Jan. 24 meeting, people will have chances to comment at the first and second readings of the ordinance once it comes before the Elko City Council. Calder also read two emails with comments, one for allowing OHV travel on city streets for tourism benefits and the other against OHV traffic in the city for safety reasons.
The task force includes former Mayor Chris Johnson, who wasn’t at the meeting; former Elko County Commissioner Charlie Myers; Glenn, 5th Gear Powersports; Simpson, NHP; Ratliff, NDOT; Lt. Michael Palhegyi, Elko Police Department, represented by Reed at the meeting; Matt Murray, an outdoor enthusiast; Public Works Director Dennis Strickland; Morris; and ECVA Executive Director Don Newman, who wasn’t present.
