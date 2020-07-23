City hesitates on accepting CARES Act funding under state agreement

“‘I would direct your attention to Item 8 making all funding contingent upon the City of Elko’s adherence to the governor’s emergency directives,’” Pepper read from Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten’s statement. ‘This would lock us into enforcement without recourse no matter how outrageous other directives may be. There lacks guidance as to what adherence may mean. If one person does not wear a mask, does that disqualify us? If business licenses are called into jeopardy, is there a time frame by which they must be completed or will the City not be eligible or in violation of these terms?

“No matter the validity of the directives from the governor, they must compete with all other established laws within the State of Nevada and the City of Elko for the limited time available by my officers. While we have done our utmost to set the example and have responded to complaints arising out of the multitude of directives issued by the governor, complete and total adherence is unachievable. This is true with all laws we enforce.’”

The State of Nevada requires acceptance and a plan from the City by Aug. 1 if the terms are accepted.

“The risk that the City runs if we were to have to refund this funding is pretty minimal in the scheme of things,” Wilkinson said.