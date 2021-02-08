City, homeowners at odds over shed location

ELKO – Elko City Council on Thursday will be hearing an appeal from an Elko couple who had a shed built adjacent to their house to match the home’s exterior, but the 10-foot by 16-foot shed is out of compliance with city code.
Tom and Sherri Smith, 2034 Eagle Ridge Loop, are asking the city for a variance after Michele Rambo, Elko’s development manager, informed them that the shed is not in a conforming location. The couple received two notices of violation.
“I have suggested that the shed be moved to another location on their property since it is not on a permanent foundation, but that has been met with resistance,” Rambo said in an email Monday.
The Smiths requested placement on the council agenda for this week’s meeting, stating that “we would like to discuss the rules of placement of non-permitted, non-permanent sheds within the city of Elko, NV. We would also like to discuss the process of the variance procedures, as well as the fees that are being charged to each applicant.”
A variance application fee is $500, and the city requires a surveyor’s report.
In a Feb. 2 letter to Rambo, Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin wrote that in her phone conversation with Sherri Smith, “she stated that her contractor had told her that the city would not do anything about the shed if she put it in the exterior side yard setback.”
Laughlin also wrote that Sherri Smith stated that there were numerous sheds around town “all of which are within the setback, and I encouraged her to file a formal complaint form, and we would follow up on them.”
In an earlier communication with the city, the Smiths wrote that “there has been some miscommunication between the builder, the city and on our part on the placement of our shed.” They also said they thought they could place the shed at its present location “as it did not interfere with the safety of traffic and our neighbors.”
The Smiths wrote that they tried to “make the best use of our lot as it is not big” by placing the shed in the 15-foot setback so the backyard could be a safe place for their grandchildren to play. They also said if they are forced to relocate the shed, including removing and placing fence, the cost would be “financially devastating for us.”
Dusty Shipp of Braemar Construction wrote to city staff on Dec. 4 that he had warned the homeowners that if they built the shed, it “could be potentially flagged by the city.” He also said that while his company built the house, Braemar did not build the shed.
According to the council agenda, the property owners put up the shed without permits and after being told that a shed would not be allowed at that location. City code requires that accessory structures comply with the same setbacks as the primary structure and that building permits are required for accessary structures.
The council is meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday instead of Tuesday this week because “the council really wants to have in-person meetings and due to the governor’s directives on capacity at 25% we have to do them at the convention center,” said Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge.
The Elko Convention Center was booked for Tuesday, so the council changed the date to Thursday.