City, homeowners at odds over shed location

Laughlin also wrote that Sherri Smith stated that there were numerous sheds around town “all of which are within the setback, and I encouraged her to file a formal complaint form, and we would follow up on them.”

In an earlier communication with the city, the Smiths wrote that “there has been some miscommunication between the builder, the city and on our part on the placement of our shed.” They also said they thought they could place the shed at its present location “as it did not interfere with the safety of traffic and our neighbors.”

The Smiths wrote that they tried to “make the best use of our lot as it is not big” by placing the shed in the 15-foot setback so the backyard could be a safe place for their grandchildren to play. They also said if they are forced to relocate the shed, including removing and placing fence, the cost would be “financially devastating for us.”

Dusty Shipp of Braemar Construction wrote to city staff on Dec. 4 that he had warned the homeowners that if they built the shed, it “could be potentially flagged by the city.” He also said that while his company built the house, Braemar did not build the shed.