City invites public to presentation on future of air service in Elko

ELKO -- The City of Elko and consultant Airplanners LLC are inviting the Elko community to a presentation “regarding regional air service development, and the challenges facing rural communities in their efforts to retain and expand air service in today’s market.”

Presentations are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, and 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the Elko Conference Center.

An announcement from the city said the meetings are open to the public and “designed to educate and explain the situation that Elko (and many other communities) find themselves in due to industry-wide pilot shortages and low demand.”

Airplanners LLC was hired by the City to negotiate “minimum revenue guarantees” as well as explore other air service development opportunities for Elko Regional Airport.

The Elko City Council voted in February for a new agreement with SkyWest Airlines that they said “buys time” until the city can locate another flight service. SkyWest recently cut its air service from two to one flight per day.

Airplanners specializes in the strategic development and implementation of commercial air service programs, utilizing community stakeholders and airline industry networks to achieve successful public-private partnerships.

“Please join us to learn more about the challenges and opportunities for our community,” invited the City. Light refreshments will be provided.

