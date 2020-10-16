City looks at options for extreme cold sheltering

ELKO – City staff will continue discussions to come up with “some sort of extreme cold weather scenario” for sheltering homeless people, Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson told the Elko City Council this week.

The effort is under way after Friends In Service Helping asked that the council terminate its memorandum of understanding with Elko that called for FISH to provide the extreme weather shelter in coordination with the city.

FISH and the city worked together to open an area of the FISH facility when temperatures hit zero or below, but Wilkinson said finding and keeping volunteers to stay on site was difficult for FISH.

“It’s been problematic to get that shelter staffed,” he said.

COVID-19 restrictions added to the burden, and the FISH board of directors voted to terminate the MOU and asked the council to agree to the termination.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic our agency is not equipped to safely operate this nor staff the shelter,” the board chairman, Robert Leonhardt, wrote to City Manager Curtis Calder.

No one from FISH or the public commented at the council meeting Tuesday at the Elko Convention Center, but the council talked about such options as motel rooms for the homeless in severely cold weather.

