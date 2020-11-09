City may buy little house on busy corner

ELKO – Elko City Council on Tuesday will consider purchasing 1,705 square feet of land and a small house at the intersection of 12th and Silver Streets for future road development and to alleviate current traffic problems.
“The action would be purely preemptive. There are no current plans for work on Silver Street,” Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said Friday.
Street improvements for Silver have been talked about over the years, so the city’s plan to buy the site and tear down the house-office structure would open the way in the future for such work. Meanwhile, the purchase would be a traffic aid.
“There is a bit of congestion on the intersection. Many times we have vehicular damage to the signal infrastructure, as an example, due to a tight right-hand turn off of Silver Street onto 12th Street,” Wilkinson said.
Colliers International’s professional appraisal of the parcel puts the hypothetical value of the land and building at 163 12th St. at $78,000.
In the firm’s letter of transmittal to Mayor Reece Keener accompanying its appraisal report, the company writes that the 0.04-acre corner parcel is intended to establish a right turn land from Silver Street onto 12th and the property is zoned general industrial on a busy thoroughfare.
The two-bedroom, 640-square-foot house on the property is vacant now but has been used as a home and as an office, according to Colliers, which also says that the title is recorded in the name of Simple Man Solutions LLC.
The corner site is a portion of a larger property of 6,229 square feet Simple Man Solutions bought in 2018 as an industrial property for $245,000, the appraisal report shows.
Use of the building as a home or office would be limited by the lack of onsite parking, if 1,750 square feet of the whole parcel is broken away for sale, Colliers wrote.
The council meeting begins at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Turquoise Room of the Elko Convention Center.
