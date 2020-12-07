City may buy more office space

ELKO – Elko City Council may decide Tuesday to purchase the Ruby Radio building at 1750 Manzanita Lane for $700,000 to provide more room for city staff.
The purchase was on the agenda for the last council meeting, but the owner, Elko Properties LLC, was attempting to find a new location, so the council delayed action. Ruby Radio stations include Mix 96.7 FM, Coyote Rock 101.1, Big Country 103.9 FM, a talk show and more.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said the purchase is back on the agenda “with hope the owners will have secured a new location ... I know they have had difficulty finding enough space in which to relocate. We are only having the one meeting this month, so we are trying to be optimistic.”
According to the agenda for the 4 p.m. Dec. 8 virtual meeting, the city has been seeking to buy a suitable building for roughly 5,000 square feet, which is the size of the building on Manzanita Lane. The city is looking for space for employees and for parking.
“Due to building occupancy limits in the two city-owned modular buildings at City Hall, additional office space is needed to accommodate the Planning, Engineering, Community Development and Building departments,” the agenda item states.
City staff recommends the city purchase the property.
“The city has the funds in our Ad Valorem Capital Fund to purchase and renovate the building,” Calder said in an email prior to the Nov. 24 council meeting. “Before the city occupies the building, we would need to do some tenant improvements to meet our needs, not extensive but could cost as much as $100,000 over time.”
The agenda reports that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the city to look for more space, but the city had been previously eyeing more space, including at one time considering the purchase of the former Great Basin Surgical Center building now owned by Nevada Health Centers.
Elko City Council decided in January of this year to step away for the purchase to allow Nevada Health Centers to acquire the vacant medical facility.
