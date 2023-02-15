ELKO – The City of Elko is proposing to raise landfill fees on July 1.

The City Council unanimously approved a proposal on Jan. 24 that may result in a $10 minimum fee and a $40 fee per ton for waste.

Letters were sent to businesses last week asking them to explain how the proposed resolution might affect them.

Currently, the minimum rate per visit is $5.

City Manager Jan Baum said the last land fill increase was in 2016 that raised the amount per ton from $31 to $34.

Baum said expenses have increased about 28%. The fiscal year 2023 landfill budget shows an operating income loss of $458,676 and a net decrease in cash of $800,176.

However, the landfill saw an unexpected expenditure for a compactor costing $1 million.

The rate increase covers costs of operation and capital investment, ensures residents continue to use Elko Sanitation, and keeps rates low to prevent disposal outside of the landfill, Baum explained.

She told the City Council three tiers of rate hikes were compiled with the maximum rate hike generating a net cash flow of $505,000.

A new equipment operator was also requested at a cost of $110,000 per year. That was figured into the net cash flow, should the proposed rate hike be approved.

The increase would cover higher operating costs including for the disposal of tires. Currently, the landfill charges $133 per ton to dispose of tires, but the actual cost is now $335 per ton.

“We’re losing a substantial amount of money” on tire disposals, said Shane Fertig, landfill superintendent.

The new rate would be $250.

“We’re not going to recoup all our costs, but we can add a little bit,” Fertig said.

One reason for not raising the tire disposal fee higher is to encourage tire disposal at the Elko landfill “and not out in other areas,” Baum added.

Fertig said tire disposal was becoming an increasing problem, with requests coming in for out-of-state disposals. The landfill does not accept commercial tires.

Elko Sanitation’s price increase that went into effect July 1, 2022, also affects the landfill.

Fertig said City residents “are taking the brunt of the hit for the landfill.” Unlike the Elko County residents, the City is locked into a franchise agreement with Elko Sanitation.

Mayor Reece Keener said he would like to see a tiered fee schedule comparing Elko City and Elko County residents.

Council members Mandy Simons and Clair Morris said it would be worth looking into a separate fee schedule for Elko County and Elko City residents, noting the costs have to be “passed on” to all users.

The rate hike is a “necessary evil” due to the fact there hasn’t been an increase “for a long while," Morris said.

The landfill takes in approximately 65,000-70,000 tons of trash a year, Fertig said.

With low cash reserves, the expense for the $1 million trash compactor “was a big hit to our cash because we’re not accumulating enough to cover it,” Baum said.

“We should be prepared to keep a million dollars in our account,” Fertig added.

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli said he toured the landfill and learned what the operators have to do to meet laws and requirements, and believed the $5 increase “was cheap.”

Simons made the motion to direct staff to return with a formal resolution for the new landfill fees, and complete a Business Impact Statement.

The City Council unanimously approved the motion. Councilman Chip Stone was absent.