City: No election on moving ballparks

ELKO – Elko City Council members were asked Tuesday to let voters decide if ballparks should be moved to make way for a $52 million recreation complex.

Their answer was no.

Council members unanimously agreed to proceed with the proposal from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, although Chip Stone said he would like to see a professional poll conducted within the next month or two to prove that the project has wide support.

Mayor Reece Keener prefaced the discussion by saying the council has “listened diligently to all sides” and he pledged that no ball fields would be repurposed until the new fields are ready to use.

“We are all aware that it is a transformative and momentous decision for the community,” he said.

While much of the discussion centered around the merits of the project, the petition was focused only on its location, which is currently home to Kump Field and the Leonard Herrera Sports Complex.

“We don’t agree that the parks should be given to the Boys & Girls Club,” Jeff Kump told the council. He claimed that it was in direct conflict with the city’s master plan and no feasibility study had been done for due diligence.

Leonard Herrera questioned how the project could move forward when the replacement fields haven’t been built. He also questioned the viability of the events center, saying it calls for audiences of 6,000 people but would only have 1,000 parking spaces.

Others said the project has been planned by city leaders for many years. Michelle Smith said she was on the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in 2014 when a new swimming pool and aquatics center was listed as the top priority, but the baseball and softball community pushed to have the new fields built first – with the understanding that the old ones would be removed.

Smith also said the Elko Mining Expo draws up to 8,000 visitors and has enough parking.

Another resident, Shelly Smith, questioned why the aquatics complex couldn’t be built first and a vote held on the events center, which would require removal of the Kump and Herrera fields.

Two county commissioners addressed the council.

Rex Steninger called the club’s proposal a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and said that supporters greatly outnumber opponents.

Jon Karr also supported the project but suggested the city council address questions about problems that have been encountered with the softball fields that have already been built at the new location. “I would like to hear more on that timeline,” he said.

Leonard Herrera’s daughter, Patricia Herrera, also questioned whether the new fields would be safe to play on. “If not, what are the Boys and Girls Club then going to do?”

Collette Wickersham reminded the council that two petitions had been presented to them – the current one with nearly 600 signatures and an earlier one from a different group that had about 250 signatures. “I can’t imagine why we wouldn’t want to hear what the people say,” she added.

Another resident, John Watson, said “The can shouldn’t be kicked down the road any longer.”

Elko City Council Elko City Council, from left, Chip Stone, Clair Morris, Mayor Reece Keener, Mandy Simons and Giovanni Puccinelli listen to speakers Jan. 10 at…

Mayor Keener compared the controversy over this project with disputes that came up during relocation of the police station, and said the new station is now serving the city well without any complaints.

Keener said the Boys and Girls Club “has an excellent record of success on capital projects,” and “In the absence of debt, the success of this venture has an extremely high probability of success.” He said the current location was chosen because of existing infrastructure, and other locations would push the price tag too high.

Council member Mandy Simons said she believed support for the project is running 6-1 in favor, and the events center is something the community wants. As for an election, “As nice as it would be it’s just not feasible.”

“We need to do it and do it now,” said Councilman Clair Morris.

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli moved to reject the petition.

Councilman Stone’s suggestion about conducting a poll instead of an election couldn’t be discussed because it was not on the agenda.