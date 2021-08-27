City: No sidewalk variance for longtime resident

ELKO – Longtime Elko resident and retired real estate broker Thelma Homer had hoped to have a small cottage built on her property close to the house where she has lived 45 years, but denial of a sidewalk variance squashed her plans.

The Elko City Council voted to deny the variance, but not before the council and staff tried to come up with ideas to help Homer.

“It’s a tough call,” said Mayor Reece Keener.

Homer, 88, said her house at 104 W. Oak St. was built in 1928 and she is the third owner. She said she wants to build the cottage for a granddaughter who could help her, but she cannot afford to pay for the sidewalk construction on top of the $3,000 she has already spent on the project.

“I won’t do it. I cannot do it,” Homer said.

She also said she wanted to be sure her five large trees would remain along the street. The city’s development manager, Michele Rambo, said the city has come up with a way to build the sidewalk without losing the trees.

Rambo additionally said that there has been only one sidewalk variance in the city in the last 15 years and that involved annexed property where there were no sidewalks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}