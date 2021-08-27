City: No sidewalk variance for longtime resident

ELKO – Longtime Elko resident and retired real estate broker Thelma Homer had hoped to have a small cottage built on her property close to the house where she has lived 45 years, but denial of a sidewalk variance squashed her plans.
The Elko City Council voted to deny the variance, but not before the council and staff tried to come up with ideas to help Homer.
“It’s a tough call,” said Mayor Reece Keener.
Homer, 88, said her house at 104 W. Oak St. was built in 1928 and she is the third owner. She said she wants to build the cottage for a granddaughter who could help her, but she cannot afford to pay for the sidewalk construction on top of the $3,000 she has already spent on the project.
“I won’t do it. I cannot do it,” Homer said.
She also said she wanted to be sure her five large trees would remain along the street. The city’s development manager, Michele Rambo, said the city has come up with a way to build the sidewalk without losing the trees.
Rambo additionally said that there has been only one sidewalk variance in the city in the last 15 years and that involved annexed property where there were no sidewalks.
One idea the council considered before the denial was that a retaining wall on the property could be considered an impediment that would allow the waiver.
“That wall has been there a long time,” said Councilman Clair Morris.
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said there might be a way to avoid the sidewalk trigger if the cottage could be built on 399 square feet that didn’t cross any lot lines.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin said Homer’s property is made up of several lots and crossing lot lines with the cottage plan led to the sidewalk requirement.
According to the council packet, both Oak Street and First Street have existing curb and gutter, but they do not have sidewalks. Homer’s property consists of a house, garage, and shop building.
City Attorney David Stanton said city code allows a waiver only when there is an impediment to construction that is beyond the property owner’s control. An example could be a cliff.
Keener told Homer that “there has got to be some give and take, though. The staff came up with a plan to keep the trees there as you wished …. It doesn’t sound like you are at all amenable to even considering this, so I guess from my perspective, I don’t know how in good conscience I can approve this.”
Still, the mayor voted on Aug. 24 against denying the variance in the final vote, along with Morris, while Councilwoman Mandy Simons and Councilmen Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone voted to deny the variance.