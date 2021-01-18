City of Elko audit report: Expenditures down, sales tax revenue up despite virus impact

ELKO – An audit of the City of Elko’s books for the 2020 fiscal year shows a 13.2% drop in overall governmental expenditures to $29.15 million, compared with nearly $33.56 million in the 2019 fiscal year. The city had a healthy general fund balance, too.
“Overall, it’s a very positive report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020,” said Mike Spilker of HintonBurdick CPAs & Advisors, who issued a clean audit opinion for the city. “There were no material weaknesses.”
The general fund revenues for the fiscal year totaled $24.9 million and expenditures totaled $20.47 million for an excess of revenue of $4.43 million before a $34,423 revenue stabilization addition that brought the extra revenues to $4.46 million.
According to the audit, after transfers in and out the fund balance at the end of the year was $11.89 million to carry over into the current fiscal year.
Spilker’s recent presentation to the Elko City Council stated that revenues have gone up about 32.12% over the past five years and expenditures have increased about 16.71%.
One difference in resources is attributed to $1.93 million in CARES Act grant money received in the first half of this year. The federal money was allocated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city also reduced its budget because of the coronavirus impacts.
Spilker said there was “good management of the budget in a very unusual year to say the least.”
General revenues included $5.49 million in ad valorem (property) taxes, $14.65 million in consolidated taxes, $3.23 million in room taxes, nearly $1.14 million in motor vehicle fuel taxes, $1.32 million in franchise fees, along with additional revenue from fees, licenses and more.
Consolidated tax collections did not “take as big a hit as we expected,” City Manager Curtis Calder told the council. He said the “Shop Local” campaign conducted by the city helped.
Consolidated taxes totaled $14.29 million in the 2019 fiscal year. These tax revenues rose by 2.52% during the fiscal year and by 11.04% over the past five years.
Recreation tax collections fell by 18.8% to $3.23 million for the 2020 fiscal year from $3.98 million in the 2019 fiscal year due to COVID-19 shutdowns, according to Spilker.
The governmental fund expenditures included $2.39 million for general government, down from a little less than $2.45 million in the 2019 fiscal year, the audit presentation showed.
The breakdown also included: $290,450 for judicial, down from $400,252 in the prior year; $11.35 million for public safety, compared with $11.43 million in 2019; public works, $4.36 million, up from $4.11 million; health, $692,611, down from $715,010; culture and recreation, a little more than $3.02 million, down from $3.35 million; community support and development, $110,011, up from $70,511; debt service, nearly $1.69 million, only a little less than the prior year; and capital outlay, $5.24 million, down from $9.34 million.
Capital outlay dropped because most of the expenses for the city’s new sports complex were in the 2019 fiscal year, according to the report.
The city’s water and sewer funds are separate from the governmental expenditures report. Spilker said the water fund is showing improvements after the rate increase that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The sewer fund has “positive margins,” he said.