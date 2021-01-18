City of Elko audit report: Expenditures down, sales tax revenue up despite virus impact

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spilker said there was “good management of the budget in a very unusual year to say the least.”

General revenues included $5.49 million in ad valorem (property) taxes, $14.65 million in consolidated taxes, $3.23 million in room taxes, nearly $1.14 million in motor vehicle fuel taxes, $1.32 million in franchise fees, along with additional revenue from fees, licenses and more.

Consolidated tax collections did not “take as big a hit as we expected,” City Manager Curtis Calder told the council. He said the “Shop Local” campaign conducted by the city helped.

Consolidated taxes totaled $14.29 million in the 2019 fiscal year. These tax revenues rose by 2.52% during the fiscal year and by 11.04% over the past five years.

Recreation tax collections fell by 18.8% to $3.23 million for the 2020 fiscal year from $3.98 million in the 2019 fiscal year due to COVID-19 shutdowns, according to Spilker.

The governmental fund expenditures included $2.39 million for general government, down from a little less than $2.45 million in the 2019 fiscal year, the audit presentation showed.