City of Elko looks to hotels to provide cold shelter for homeless

ELKO – Hotel and motel rooms could be available for the homeless in winter emergencies when temperatures plummet under a plan adopted by the Elko City Council to fill the gap left when Friends In Service Helping decided not to operate a shelter this winter.

“Due to COVID, FISH was unable to provide space as it did in the past,” Mayor Reece Keener said in the council’s Dec. 8 virtual meeting.

The council approved a memorandum of understanding and contract with Elko hotels and motels for cold weather emergencies, and a resolution authorizing City Manager Curtis Calder and Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson to declare emergencies and execute the contracts.

Calder said that after city staff looked at other options, hotels are the only thing even feasible for the winter emergencies.

Wilkinson said he has talked with hotels and there is some interest in the program, but they will probably limit how many rooms they would allow for the homeless.

Keener questioned whether the city would face liability if there were more people seeking shelter than hotel rooms available, but City Attorney David Stanton said the availability of rooms is built into the program. If there are not enough available rooms, the homeless will be told there is no space remaining.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}