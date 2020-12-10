City of Elko looks to hotels to provide cold shelter for homeless

ELKO – Hotel and motel rooms could be available for the homeless in winter emergencies when temperatures plummet under a plan adopted by the Elko City Council to fill the gap left when Friends In Service Helping decided not to operate a shelter this winter.
“Due to COVID, FISH was unable to provide space as it did in the past,” Mayor Reece Keener said in the council’s Dec. 8 virtual meeting.
The council approved a memorandum of understanding and contract with Elko hotels and motels for cold weather emergencies, and a resolution authorizing City Manager Curtis Calder and Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson to declare emergencies and execute the contracts.
Calder said that after city staff looked at other options, hotels are the only thing even feasible for the winter emergencies.
Wilkinson said he has talked with hotels and there is some interest in the program, but they will probably limit how many rooms they would allow for the homeless.
Keener questioned whether the city would face liability if there were more people seeking shelter than hotel rooms available, but City Attorney David Stanton said the availability of rooms is built into the program. If there are not enough available rooms, the homeless will be told there is no space remaining.
“I would like to emphasize something else. This is an important program that really does a wonderful thing. We’ve seen people frozen to death,” Stanton said, but he reminded the council that the city is under no obligation to provide shelter.
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said she would like the resolution to say the program is only for the year, and the council agreed to amend it to make the program valid through April 30, 2021.
Keener asked whether federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding could be used for the program, and the city’s financial services director, Jan Baum, said that would be possible.
The city has been reimbursed for nearly $3.8 million in federal CARES funds after outlining expenses that included police and fire department wages, but Baum said on Dec. 9 the CARES funds “will flow to the City of Elko General Fund-fund balance.”
She said the city “will continue to spend funds for CARES Act-type expenditures and pay for these expenditures with funds generated from the CARES reimbursement fund received from the State of Nevada.” The state approved final disbursement for the federal dollars.
The resolution approving the MOU with hotels states that any hotel or motel participating in the program for the homeless must sign the agreement, and the MOU calls for the hotels and motels to provide invoices for the room rentals and room damage with reasonable documentation.
Occupancy will be restricted to two per room.
FISH and the city had an agreement that FISH would provide shelter when temperatures hit zero or below, but the nonprofit organization had problems finding staffing for the shelter and COVID-19 restrictions on top of that led the FISH board to ask the city to terminate its MOU.
