City plans river maintenance

ELKO – Five years after flooding damaged dozens of homes along the Humboldt River in Elko, the city council has approved a maintenance program that they say will help control -- but not prevent -- future flooding.

The Humboldt River was rechanneled in the 1980s along with Project Lifesaver, which moved railroad tracks out of the downtown area. But, according to the City, the levee system was not designed to meet FEMA accreditation.

Reconstructing the levee would cost at least $25 million, council members were told Tuesday evening.

About 70 residents whose homes were damaged in the February 2017 flood sued the City for $4.26 million but they settled in 2020 for $835,000.

The council passed a lengthy resolution Tuesday that claims flood prevention was not an objective of Project Lifesaver, which was funded with federal dollars to improve pedestrian safety.

Experts hired by the city concluded that “the constructing, operating and maintaining of a 13,000-foot-long FEMA accredited levee would be cost prohibitive compared to the value of the reduced flood damage potential.”

Project Lifesaver did install “flap gates” along the river channel but they did not prevent the 2017 flood. Much of the debate in the lawsuit centered on them.

“Because of their design, the flap gates often malfunction due being clogged or held open by debris transported by surface water on both the landside and riverside of the levees,” stated the resolution.

It also says “the flap gates were not designed to prevent flooding during all types of flood events, such as flooding from ground water infiltration or from stormwater flows from the surrounding hills. In short, the flap gates are not flood prevention devices.”

The City says water running through an alluvial plain under the river channel seeped into the sewer system -- which was not water-tight -- causing the sewer to back up into residences.

The sewer system, “which is both public and private, is not pressure rated and is subject to reverse and variable flows based on age of the infrastructure, groundwater, and soil saturation conditions,” stated the resolution.

The City determined that both ground water infiltration and sewer infrastructure would be expensive to correct, and “would not be in the best interest of the public.”

Still, the maintenance program approved Tuesday calls for the City to inspect the flap gates during dry weather periods to see that they are functional.

The plan also calls for goats to graze along the south side of the river “for the purpose of maintaining the area in a condition suitable for various types of wildlife” and says “a reasonable effort will be made to excavate outfalls once per year, depending on conditions, and permit requirements and availability.”

Assemblyman John Ellison was one of the homeowners along the river whose property was damaged by the flood. When the lawsuit was settled he called it a victory for the residents.

“To me, it was a win to try to bring awareness to the issues of maintaining this river and keeping it repaired,” Ellison said. “It brings awareness to the problem for the future, and if nothing else, that is a major win for these people.”

No one from the public spoke at Tuesday’s meeting before council members unanimously adopted the river maintenance plan.

