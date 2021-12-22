City plans to buy railroad land

ELKO – Elko City Council has taken the initial steps toward acquiring 78.25 acres of Union Pacific Railroad land at the east and west ends of the city by agreeing to a 50% split with UP on the cost of an appraisal and approving a conditional purchase agreement with the railroad.

The mostly vacant land originally contained mainline railroad tracks that ran through downtown Elko before they were moved in the 1980s for safety reasons.

The land package includes roughly 28.43 acres at the west end of the downtown corridor and nearly 49.83 acres on the east side that the council aims to clean up and see developed, but the city and UP still must agree on a sale price following the appraisal and meet a list of requirements before the deal can be finalized.

Mayor Reece Keener said he was in favor of the appraisal and acquiring the land, which could eventually be put into private hands for “productive use,” and the city would benefit from higher property tax revenue.

“I think that there will probably be some things that will be at an impasse” or there may be “ridiculous” demands, and “that’s when we go to back to the well,” by contacting U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., and Nevada senators, the mayor said.

“I think we can get it done,” Keener said, pointing to the improvements downtown when Elko acquired railroad land there years ago and the improvements when NV Energy sold parcels. “It could be a game changer for the community.”

The land acquisition would also allow the city to “gain all that right of way” that would allow for the extension of Silver Street and a connection to Manzanita Lane, Keener said in a phone interview Dec. 16, because “the railroad has been uncooperative. We want the railroad out of there.”

City Manager Curtis Calder described the land the city would buy from Union Pacific as “essentially a 400-foot right-of-way (east-west) starting at Third Street and ending at Silver Street” and “a 400-foot right-of-way (east-west) starting at 12th Street and ending at Manzanita Drive, to the south of the East End Mall” for a total of 78.523 acres.

Elko had looked to its congressional delegation when the city considered back in late 2009 and early 2010 to acquire the land. Calder said an appraisal was done then and completed in June 2010.

Keener said the railroad deal fell through back then because of environmental issues that have since been mitigated.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson told the council on Dec. 14 that there was the potential to use redevelopment agency funds for the appraisal, which he estimated would be up to $25,000 for the city’s share.

“All these areas are blighted to one degree or another,” and cleaning up blight is a goal of the RDA, he said.

City Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli said regarding the acquisition that “down the road, this will be very beneficial to us.”

The city will need to work with UP to obtain information on all the leases the railroad currently has for the land Elko would buy, Wilkinson also said. There are leases for billboards and for other land uses. UP has refused to release that information so far pending a non-disclosure agreement, he said.

Keener said there needs to be due diligence done for any environmental issues that remain.

“There is risk we’re taking but keep in mind a lot of work has already been done,” said City Attorney David Stanton, who mentioned cleanup of an old oil bunker near where the railroad’s turntable used to be and an old gas station cleanup.

The sale agreement calls for the seller to provide environmental reports.

The east end land is described as starting at the centerline intersection of Court and 13th streets and includes intersections with 11th and 12th streets. The west end starts at the centerline intersection of Commercial and Third streets.

Wilkinson said the agreement with UP calls for a one-year timeline, but he doesn’t expect the sale to go through that soon, probably taking several years. However, he said UP wasn’t that worried because the sale agreement can be extended.

He also said he would check into the question of whether the Igloo had a promise from Union Pacific regarding first right to land near the Igloo recreational facility.

Although the council took the steps to move the railroad land acquisition along, Keener said in the call that his first meeting as mayor in January 2019 was with Amodei to talk about the UP land, and it has “taken three years to get where we are now to finally get an agreement to conduct appraisals and the purchase agreement that will tie into that.”

He also said there may be a need for congressional action to finalize the acquisition of the railroad land.

The agreement between the city and UP calls for the city and UP to agree on a purchase price, and for the city to pay $36,676 for removal of certain licenses and a signboard fee of $179,500 to terminate a clear channel agreement, as well as install fencing on the northeasterly boundary at the west end. The estimated cost for the fencing is $75,000.

The city additionally needs to update a survey of the parcels, according to the agreement that has a long list of details, and Elko will pay a $5,000 in earnest money.

