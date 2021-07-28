City reacts to mask mandate

The passport resolution also states that the board of commissioners “prohibit the use of vaccine passports by any county office, board or agent” and “strongly discourages the use of vaccine passports by any other agency or business within the county.

“Everyone should be free to choose whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and no one should be discriminated against in any way for the decision they make,” the resolution says.

Lander County Commissioners passed a recent resolution that goes the extra step of prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or coronavirus recovery before entering a business.

That resolution also prohibits basing employment on proof of vaccination, according to the resolution.

The school board stated in its letter to Sisolak that it recognizes the importance of choice for parents and guardians when it comes to the welfare of their children.

“Indeed, this is a basic Constitutional right protected by the 14th Amendment,” the letter says, listing three concerns: potential extension of the mask mandate, the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 immunizations, and potential restrictions on participation in school activities based on immunization.