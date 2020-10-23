City receives 4 bids to replace golf pro

ELKO – Elko City Council plans to pick a selection committee Tuesday to help choose a new golf professional for the Ruby View Golf Course to replace Brad Martin, who told the city in July he would leave at the end of this year.
The city has received four bids for professional/management services, and the committee will be reviewing those bids.
Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said he had not seen the bids yet, and the evaluation of the bids will not begin “until a committee has been designated by the council.”
“The bids have not been scored yet,” Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said in an Oct. 22 email.
City Council will be holding a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 27, when action will be taken to name the committee, which would include the city manager, city finance director, one council member, one member of the Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee, and the golf course superintendent.
Support Local Journalism
The makeup of the committee was outlined in requests for proposals that went out to golf professionals, according to the agenda.
After Martin announced on July 22 that he would leave on Dec. 31, the council decided at an August meeting to search for his replacement. He wrote that he was giving the city plenty of time to find a replacement.
The golf pro fielded criticism in 2019 after city records showed a $188,967 deficit for Ruby View for that fiscal year. The council also raised concerns about a lack of communication between Martin and the city and a drop in players, according to earlier Elko Daily Free Press articles.
Ruby View operates as an enterprise fund, with revenues supposed to cover expenses.
At a September 2019 council meeting, Martin said golf is on a downward trend nationwide, and his supporters presented a petition signed by 147 people encouraging the city to extend the pro’s contract for two years.
Wiley said in January of this year that there has been a reduction in play and revenue at Ruby View, as the city raised golfing fees for season passes and weekend fees. Competition with Spring Creek’s golf course also came up at the January council meeting.
Martin Creek Holdings LLC’s contract began on Jan. 1, 2016, and the city was paying Martin roughly $5,658 per month as an independent contractor, as well as providing $15,000 a year for Martin to hire an assistant golf professional.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.