City receives 4 bids to replace golf pro

ELKO – Elko City Council plans to pick a selection committee Tuesday to help choose a new golf professional for the Ruby View Golf Course to replace Brad Martin, who told the city in July he would leave at the end of this year.

The city has received four bids for professional/management services, and the committee will be reviewing those bids.

Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said he had not seen the bids yet, and the evaluation of the bids will not begin “until a committee has been designated by the council.”

“The bids have not been scored yet,” Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said in an Oct. 22 email.

City Council will be holding a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 27, when action will be taken to name the committee, which would include the city manager, city finance director, one council member, one member of the Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee, and the golf course superintendent.

The makeup of the committee was outlined in requests for proposals that went out to golf professionals, according to the agenda.