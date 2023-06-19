ELKO – A 28% increase in the City of Elko’s insurance premium had council members “reeling” but they approved the $870,000 expense — and decided to stick with a low deductible — due to the number of claims that have come up over the past year.

Representatives of the nonprofit Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool explained that the insurance rate is going up 14% this year but Elko also saw a 12% increase in value of assets and a 9% larger payroll.

“It’s a difficult message, clearly, with what’s going on in the marketplace but we have historically shown the value” of the pool, Chief Financial Officer Alan Kalt told the council.

Elko’s increase is about in the middle of what other rural cities and counties in the pool are seeing. Nevada’s largest cities and counties are not members.

The City of Elko has had 32 insurance claims so far this fiscal year, which ends on June 30. Only a handful of those have been paid at this point, including a total of $23,000 in three separate claims of buildings being broken into and ATVs stolen. Most of the claims involve vehicle accidents – including three police cars — or water damage.

“I was just reeling when I saw the 28% increase,” Mayor Reece Keener said. “It’s not sustainable.”

Kalt said the main drivers behind the hike are cybersecurity risks, higher asset values, and law enforcement liability.

The City’s IT system was evaluated last July. Like many private businesses, the City’s employees are sent bogus phishing emails to see if they can spot a potential hacker. Elko had a 9.2% response rate, Kalt said.

“We want to get that click rate for employees under 5%,” he said. “With the development of A.I., they are getting better and better at spoofing.”

Many of the entities in the pool are closely connected, so any successful cyberattack would likely involve a number of claims instead of just a single entity, he added.

Councilman Chip Stone wondered if the City should switch to a higher deductible. The current amount is $5,000 and switching to $10,000 would save about $38,000 on the premium.

City Manager Jan Baum said she and City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge didn’t think that would save money in the long run, due to a surge in the number of claims.

Kalt said counties such as Churchill raised their deductible to $50,000 by setting up their own risk management fund.

“I think it makes sense to raise that deductible if you believe in yourself, your leadership team and your employees,” he said.

The City’s local agent, Dain Uriarte of LP Insurance, said he had no recommendation on raising the deductible but the rising cost of claims should be a factor.

“I can tell you the price of everything is going through the roof,” he said. “Simple fender-benders, they don’t do body work anymore – they are replacing entire panels. Vehicles are out of commission for months, there are part shortages and labor shortages, and everything just is spiraling out of control.”

Council members unanimously agreed to stick with the low deductible but to also look at other market options before the policy comes up for renewal next year.