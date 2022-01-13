City’s art board to raise money for big project by flag

ELKO – Picture this: Giant letters on the hilltop near the huge American flag overlooking Elko spelling “We the People.”

The W and P letters could be 26 feet tall, and the three words would be spread out over 140 feet on the city-owned property, said Catherine Wines of the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board.

She said the board “thought it would be a great to do another art project. The bigger the better.”

The Art and Culture Advisory Board spearheaded the 9-1-1 memorial at Elko City Hall, the Sesquicentennial Sagebrush in Elko City Park, and the city-wide centennial cowboy boot installation.

Now, the Sestercentennial Art Project would celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Wines told the Elko City Council she was aware “We the People” are not the words beginning that document, but the words are representative.

The U.S. Constitution begins with the words “We the people.”

“I don’t think there is a conflict at all,” Wines told the council, which on Jan. 11 approved allowing the Arts and Culture Advisory Board to begin raising funds now for the project that is more than four years down the road.

“It looks like a great project. It’s great that you are getting an early start,” said Mayor Reece Keener, who reminded the council that fundraising for the Centennial Tower downtown took three years “and we barely got it done” within that time frame.

Wines said the preliminary estimate is that the project would cost $250,000 to $300,000, and the concept she showed the council was an early version she put together.

“The color, the exact size, the placement, and other details are still in the planning stages,” she said.

The council’s approval for the advisory board to start raising money included later designating the Elko Flag Foundation or the Elko Art Foundation as the fiscal agent for the fundraising. Jon Wahrenbrock of the Elko Flag Foundation told the council he felt there would be “a lot of support” for the project.

“The Flag Foundation is supporting this wholeheartedly,” he said.

Wines told the council she didn’t think there would be much to do on the design side, and the board won’t need to hire an artist. She said the “font for the letters is ours. It’s very artistic” but there would need to be a survey of the site for the proper location.

The words would be visible from the Elko County Fairgrounds and parks, and they would face the city rather than Interstate 80.

“For that size structure, you will need concrete,” Keener said.

Wines told the council the project would be somewhat like the Hollywood sign in California but smaller.

She also said she would donate design time, and she has talked to a couple of engineers who might donate their time to the project.

