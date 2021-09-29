City sets auction for land lease at airport

ELKO – A lease for a parcel of land at Elko Regional Airport will be offered at auction after REACH Air Medical Services petitioned the city to make the 2.26-acre site available.

The council approved CBRE of Reno’s professional appraisal that puts the property value at $29,558 per year, or 30 cents per square foot. The auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

The parcel is 98,536 square feet, according to Airport Manager Jim Foster.

Tom Liebman, regional manager for REACH, said the company is interested in leasing the land as part of its plan to build a $1 million super base for its fixed wing and rotary wing air ambulances. The project will include a hangar and crew quarters.

“We’re moving forward with our plan,” he said.

Liebman said REACH currently has the company’s fixed wing and helicopter assets, hangars, and crew quarters at two separate locations at the Elko airport.

The final bid at auction for the 20-year lease could be higher that the appraised value of the site, which is described as a pad north of the runway within the secure airport perimeter.

REACH responds to accidents and medical emergencies throughout Elko County under the agreement.