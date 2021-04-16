City taking steps on shed issues

ELKO – Addressing citizen complaints about the city’s rules regarding sheds, Elko city staff has come up with a twofold change in codes that starts with a proposed amendment to building regulations and would follow with zoning changes.

Development Manager Michele Rambo said she took “another look back” at Elko’s codes and compared them with the building permits and setback requirements in other Nevada cities. She found that their setbacks from property lines are less restrictive than Elko’s.

Staff will propose easing setbacks, but that change will come in the form of zoning regulations, Rambo said.

Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the rear setback will go from 10 feet down to 5 feet, and the interior side setback is going from 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet.

Rambo said the “big change for the building code” basically states that accessory buildings greater than 200 square feet require a building permit, but smaller ones would not require permits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sparks, Reno, Carson City, Fernley, North Las Vegas and Las Vegas have the 200-square-foot requirement for building permits, according to a chart Rambo showed the Elko City Council this week.