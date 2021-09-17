City targets ‘blight’ at homeless campground

ELKO – Revised rules are going into effect for Elko’s Humanitarian Campground to improve the site by limiting tent sizes and doing away with tarps that extend over piles of stuff the campers collect.
“Any time I go down there and have conversations with 95% of the campers, the first thing they say is, ‘oh, I’m cleaning up my camp,’” Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said. “A bunch of material gets hauled there, and they get a tarp to expand the site.”
He said they just keeping “adding on, adding on and and adding on,” and he hopes the new rules give him the tools to address this at the site off Hot Springs Road.
The revisions on tarps state that “you may not utilize tarps attached to your tent to cover litter, trash or other items that are in disrepair or not in working order.” The new rules also restrict tent sizes to 20 by 20 feet, and the camp area cannot exceed 35 by 35 feet.
The rules had already stated that campers could not erect structures using boards or plywood. Only tents are allowed, but they can be erected on a platform made of plywood or other material. They also state that all possessions except bikes and grills must be inside the tents.
The revisions also eliminate the requirement that a fire marshal inspect the wood stoves used at the campground, which eases liability for the city in case of fire. Wilkinson said the change also means an inspector doesn’t have to go into the tents.
“I wouldn’t want to crawl in there myself,” he said.
Mayor Reece Keener said he was “definitely in favor to help eliminate some of the blight there,” as well as safety issues. “There is no need for 90% of the stuff to be there.”
“They are pretty possessive of their stuff,” Wilkinson said.
He said he would take the new rules to the campground the next day, and Elko Sanitation will provide a couple of rollouts for the cleanup. The city council approved the revised rules on Sept. 14.
Wilkinson said he has a few camps that will be the “starting point,” and he will give them two weeks to clean up. The snag is that if campers are kicked out of the city’s campground, they will go somewhere else, such as along the Humboldt River.
Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said that for “every step we take, they take two steps” against what the city is trying to accomplish and that includes cutting holes in fencing.
The City of Elko established the campground in 2015 to provide a better place for homeless people to camp, but keeping the campground cleaned up is a challenge.
The rules state that if a camper is in violation of any of the rules they will receive written notice and an opportunity to fix the violation. If they fail to comply, the revision states if they fail to leave they will be in trespass and subject to arrest.
Another problem city staff hopes to resolve is that of people dropping off clothes and various items at the campground, sometimes instead of going to the city landfill.
“The accumulation of stuff at the camp is the result of efforts by the campers and the public dropping off items that are of no use to the campers. Each camp accumulates this stuff. Additionally, some well-intentioned efforts, such as food drop-offs, result in an accumulation of rotting food scattered around the area,” Wilkinson said in a Sept. 15 email.
“There have been occasions when someone has dropped boxes of nonperishable items in such a quantity that a good portion is unused until the boxes fall apart and the items are scattered about the area,” he said.
He told the council there will be signage and video surveillance that may show drop-offs, and the city will prohibit dropping stuff off at the campground without the city’s permission.
The campground access is controlled by a cable gate and berms, and the grounds are partially fenced. Wilkinson said there is an area for vehicle parking, a dumpster and sanitation huts that open to the adjoining street.
“The city performs weed control when deemed necessary. The scattering of items limits the amount of mowing that can occur,” he said.
Friends In Service Helping (FISH) managed the camp for the first couple of years, but the city has been managing the campground since then, although campers are required to register with FISH. There is no charge for using the campground.