City targets ‘blight’ at homeless campground

“I wouldn’t want to crawl in there myself,” he said.

Mayor Reece Keener said he was “definitely in favor to help eliminate some of the blight there,” as well as safety issues. “There is no need for 90% of the stuff to be there.”

“They are pretty possessive of their stuff,” Wilkinson said.

He said he would take the new rules to the campground the next day, and Elko Sanitation will provide a couple of rollouts for the cleanup. The city council approved the revised rules on Sept. 14.

Wilkinson said he has a few camps that will be the “starting point,” and he will give them two weeks to clean up. The snag is that if campers are kicked out of the city’s campground, they will go somewhere else, such as along the Humboldt River.

Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said that for “every step we take, they take two steps” against what the city is trying to accomplish and that includes cutting holes in fencing.

The City of Elko established the campground in 2015 to provide a better place for homeless people to camp, but keeping the campground cleaned up is a challenge.