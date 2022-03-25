City to award $500,000 to small businesses

ELKO – Small businesses that did not receive any financial relief from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a portion of $500,000 to be distributed by the City of Elko.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which specifically lists small businesses as being eligible for relief.

“The committee that’s been reviewing the ARPA applications wanted to suggest to the council that we set aside a certain amount of money and start petitioning applications from small businesses that were directly impacted by the pandemic,” Financial Services Director Jan Baum told the Elko City Council this week.

The City has prepared an application form that small business owners can fill out to request funds that will be distributed in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The form was posted Friday morning on the City’s website.

“Once the $500,000 is expended – if City Council elects to do that much – then that will be the end of it,” Baum said.

Mayor Reece Keener said he thought it would be a good way to help people who “slipped through the cracks” such as tattoo artists, nail technicians, hair stylists and barbers.

“And you know, of course, a lot of our eating establishments had some really harsh impacts, as well as some of the bars,” Keener added.

“A lot of people are still facing it too,” said Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli. “People just don’t want to come back.”

Earlier this month the City awarded $1.15 million to nonprofit organizations, and in February $3.4 million was designated to three providers of mental health services in the community.

