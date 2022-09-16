City wants more data before deciding whether to raise room tax

ELKO – Elko City Council wants more information before moving forward with a plan to cover a $6 million balloon payment on the Elko Conference Center that is due in less than four years.

The Council unanimously approved a motion to direct City staff to develop a chart to bring back to them. The suggestion followed a presentation by ECVA Director Annette Kerr, who took the request to the Council on Tuesday.

She explained that the balloon payment is the balance due on an original bond and loan of $12 million that was enacted in March 2015.

So far, the ECVA has contributed $3 million with a remaining balance of $9 million financed at 4.749% and amortized over 25 years, creating annual payments of $565,686.30.

The remaining $6,571,709.10 is due in March 2026, Kerr explained.

She listed three options for the increase of the room tax, including a reallocation of the current transient lodging tax of 14%, increasing the tax by 2%, or a combination of both options.

The reallocation option allows 0.5% from the ECVA Marketing Fund to be used for debt service and facilities, raising the allocation to 6.125% along with .75% from the Airport Alliance Fund.

The 2% increase option raises the room tax to its cap of 16%, which is distributed to nine local entities, including the Western Folklife Center, Elko County Recreation Board, City of Elko Recreation Fund, Fair Board and Elko Air Alliance Airline Revenue program.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, the City collected $3.9 million in room tax revenue, which is also called the Transient Lodging Tax. A graph showed an increase in revenue, with a decrease in fiscal year 2019-2020, which was due to the pandemic.

Fourteen percent of the room tax is allocated to the nine entities, which totals $3.9 million.

Kerr, who took the helm of the ECVA as the executive director in June, explained that the ECVA promotes tourism though the “Meet Me in Elko” campaign in multiple ways, costing about $450,000. She added that by state law, marketing funds cannot be used toward debt service.

She told the City Council that the Conference Center has “no money” with the ECVA subsidizing the building “to a tune of 50% of our capital funds.”

When asked by Councilwoman Mandy Simons about a “game plan” to pay off the building, Kerr stated she thought there had been a plan to pay off the loan by renting out the venue for events after it was constructed in 2015.

Kerr said after reviewing the documents, it seemed like it was an “intricate” process with seven agreements setting up the loan. “Looking through them, it was an aggressive agreement with the loan people.”

Most who spoke on Tuesday following Kerr’s presentation supported reallocation instead of the tax hike, including local organizations, hoteliers and City officials.

President of the Silver State Stampede Board Pat Laughlin sent a letter to the City Council, stating the organization was opposed to the 2% increase but in favor of reallocation, pointing to the growth of the event that brings more than 130 personnel who rent rooms for the week of the rodeo.

Laughlin also pointed to the Transient Lodging Tax funding the Elko County Fair and Western Folklife Center, adding a City ordinance passed in 1988 was to allow the WFC one-quarter of 1% for three years, between 1993 and 1996. It is still on the books, Laughlin said.

To solve the balloon payment issue, “the bottom line is the ECVA will need to refinance the balloon payment, with or without the increase of the transient lodging tax,” Laughlin wrote.

Hotelier Gary Morfin also voiced opposition to the room tax that he said could force people to stay elsewhere instead of Elko if they pass on the cost of the room tax rate to visitors.

City Manager Curtis Calder said if the City Council considered reallocation option, before the vote “you want to have those discussions with the affected entities before making those decisions. Their budgets are built upon the amounts they think they’re going to get each year.”

Mayor Reece Keener also stated he did not support raising the room tax, citing uncertainty with air service and wanting to examine the books closer. “I’m completely on board with [reallocating] half-percent from the ECVA marketing fund for debt service. I think that’s a great first step and helps a little bit.”

Councilman Clair Morris commended Kerr "for coming up with a plan,” stating he could not locate a plan in his research but said he supported a 1% room tax hike to pay off the debt.

“Last time I booked a motel room, I can’t ever remember saying, ‘What is your room tax.' I look at the bottom line what they’re going to charge, it’s a pass-through,” he said.

“One percent on a room rate is peanuts and if it generates enough money to get it up where we need to be, we have to press this," Morris continued. "We can’t sugar coat it or hope things are going to get better, or more money is going to come in. It’s a reality and we’ve got a balloon payment we’ve got to meet and it’s a big one.”

Councilman Chip Stone, who is liaison to the ECVA board, said reallocation or the combination option with a raise of a half a percent “might be a good option, or simply reallocating. It doesn’t have to be a permanent solution.”

He also noted the ECVA was making lease payments of more than $50,000 in addition to the loan payments.

Simons made the motion to bring the item back before the City Council on a future agenda with a chart showing the options for raising the room tax at increments under 2% along with the reallocation option.

“I want to be more educated on it,” she said.