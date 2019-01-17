ELKO – The City of Elko wants to know what residents think about allowing Off-Highway Vehicles to drive on city streets.
In late 2018, the Elko City Council authorized City Manager Curtis Calder to set up an informal working group to evaluate the possibility of creating an Off-Highway Vehicle ordinance. Prior to consideration of such an ordinance, the working group is requesting input from Elko residents.
A presentation on the ordinance is scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 24, at which time the group will also accept public comments at City Hall.
Nevada law allows municipalities to designate roads for OHV travel. Elko County adopted such an ordinance in 2014, and Spring Creek lifted its ban in 2017.
“We want to be cautious in what roadways we designate and how we plan on enforcing it,” Calder said in September. Existing city ordinances prohibit OHVs within 300 feet of homes and from paved highways, with several exceptions.
It would be up to city police to enforce any regulations involving OHV speeds and helmets.
Elko County ‘s ordinance says OHVs can be operated during daylight hours at speeds up to 25 mph – reduced to 15 mph within 500 feet of a residential area. Daytime headlamps and a 6-foot flags are also required.
The city council also has heard testimony that an ordinance showing Elko to be OHV-friendly could boost tourism. Nevada’s OHV commission has been offering grants to develop trails connecting remote parts of the state.
“I think if it is done responsibly, it would be a great benefit to folks that ride OHVs and are just trying to access OHV areas,” said Calder, an avid off-road motorcycle racer.
Formal public hearings will be held prior to the adoption of an ordinance. Those unable to attend the meeting can view it at elkocity.com.
