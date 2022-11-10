 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clerk: Nearly 2,000 votes yet to be counted in Elko

ELKO – Plenty of outstanding ballots remain to be counted – enough to potentially change the outcome of some election-night results in Elko County.

More than 900 ballots that were postmarked on Election Day or dropped off at an Election Day polling location have been received since Tuesday, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

“So there are close to 2,000 ballots that still need to be counted at this point,” she reported Thursday morning.

The clerk’s office will be counting ballots that have been processed by the Mail Ballot Counting Board beginning at 2 p.m. today, and an updated report will be posted following the tally.

The race for School Board District 1 was too close to call on election night, with only 128 votes separating incumbent Susan Neal from challenger Misty Atkins.

Other incumbents had decisive leads but just under a thousand votes separated District 7 candidates Brooke Ballard (6,427) and Brent Kelly (5,447). The winner will replace Ira Wines, who decided not to run.

Another race that could be impacted is for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B. Bryan Drake had a roughly 4% lead over David Loreman on election night.

Results for Nevada Assembly District 33 and Elko Mayor were wide enough that any late-counted votes will not matter.

The Elko County Clerk’s Office has scheduled a “Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail” meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, and county commissioners are schedule to certify election results at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday.

Meanwhile, thousands of ballots remain to be processed in other counties for key statewide races including governor and U.S. Senate. Republicans Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt were leading by narrow margins as of noon Thursday.

According to Nevada Independent Publisher Jon Ralston, the Nevada Culinary Union in Las Vegas ran an Election Day “dropbox campaign” in an effort to keep Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in office. Prior to Election Day, Ralston predicted that Masto would retain her seat but the Gov. Steve Sisolak would be replaced by Joe Lombardo.

Control of the U.S. Senate hangs on the outcome of races in three states.In Georgia, the race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff next month. Neither of them received more than 50% of the vote, though both candidates were confident on election night."We will hear from the people who have given me the great honor of my life, representing you in the United States Senate, and we will move forward together," Sen. Warnock said."We're in a fight, are we not?" Walker said. "We're in a fight, but hey, God is a good God, is he not? And he put us here for a reason, and we're here to win this election, are we not?"In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican challenger Blake Masters through the night, but Kelly's lead shrank, leading to the still uncalled race.Mail ballots that arrived shortly before or on Election Day will be counted in the coming days.SEE MORE: Democrats And Republicans Still Battling Over Control Of CongressKelly has focused on supporting abortion rights, protecting Social Security and lowering drug prices. Masters has made his endorsement by former President Donald Trump a central selling point of his campaign. He's expressed a hard line on immigration, including accusing Democrats without evidence of using immigrants to try "to change the demographics of our country."Immigration is a key issue in Nevada, where the senate race has been close for weeks. Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto became the first Latina elected to the Senate in 2016. She's promising to fight for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came here as children. Republican opponent Adam Laxalt blames Democrats for lax immigration policies.The debate has spurred young people to get involved."Mainly I'm out here because I know there's a lot of people that feel weak, they feel like they're unheard, they feel like their voices don't matter, their opinions don't matter, and I want to go ahead and change that narrative," said Joel Vera, who canvassed for votes.Republicans are approaching a narrow House victory, with several races undecided. Underscoring his confidence, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy formally announced his run for House Speaker.Click here for all of Newsy's headline stories and analysis for the midterm elections. Get up-to-the-minute results and important context for races across the country. 
Related to this story

Most Popular

Tribes win additional voting dates

Tribes win additional voting dates

ELKO – Early voting dates were added at a reservation on the Nevada-Idaho border after Shoshone-Paiute tribal members sued over equal access.

Local government in the week ahead

Local government in the week ahead

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at City Hall. The agency will consider proceeding with the design process f…

