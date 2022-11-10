Clerk: Nearly 2,000 votes yet to be counted in Elko

ELKO – Plenty of outstanding ballots remain to be counted – enough to potentially change the outcome of some election-night results in Elko County.

More than 900 ballots that were postmarked on Election Day or dropped off at an Election Day polling location have been received since Tuesday, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

“So there are close to 2,000 ballots that still need to be counted at this point,” she reported Thursday morning.

The clerk’s office will be counting ballots that have been processed by the Mail Ballot Counting Board beginning at 2 p.m. today, and an updated report will be posted following the tally.

The race for School Board District 1 was too close to call on election night, with only 128 votes separating incumbent Susan Neal from challenger Misty Atkins.

Other incumbents had decisive leads but just under a thousand votes separated District 7 candidates Brooke Ballard (6,427) and Brent Kelly (5,447). The winner will replace Ira Wines, who decided not to run.

Another race that could be impacted is for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B. Bryan Drake had a roughly 4% lead over David Loreman on election night.

Results for Nevada Assembly District 33 and Elko Mayor were wide enough that any late-counted votes will not matter.

The Elko County Clerk’s Office has scheduled a “Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail” meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, and county commissioners are schedule to certify election results at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday.

Meanwhile, thousands of ballots remain to be processed in other counties for key statewide races including governor and U.S. Senate. Republicans Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt were leading by narrow margins as of noon Thursday.

According to Nevada Independent Publisher Jon Ralston, the Nevada Culinary Union in Las Vegas ran an Election Day “dropbox campaign” in an effort to keep Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in office. Prior to Election Day, Ralston predicted that Masto would retain her seat but the Gov. Steve Sisolak would be replaced by Joe Lombardo.