Clerk: Nearly 2,000 votes yet to be counted in Elko

Other incumbents had decisive leads but just under a thousand votes separated District 7 candidates Brooke Ballard (6,427) and Brent Kelly (5,447). The winner will replace Ira Wines, who decided not to run.
Another race that could be impacted is for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B. Bryan Drake had a roughly 4% lead over David Loreman on election night.
Results for Nevada Assembly District 33 and Elko Mayor were wide enough that any late-counted votes will not matter.
The Elko County Clerk’s Office has scheduled a “Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail” meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, and county commissioners are schedule to certify election results at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday.
Meanwhile, thousands of ballots remain to be processed in other counties for key statewide races including governor and U.S. Senate. Republicans Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt were leading by narrow margins as of noon Thursday.
According to Nevada Independent Publisher Jon Ralston, the Nevada Culinary Union in Las Vegas ran an Election Day “dropbox campaign” in an effort to keep Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in office. Prior to Election Day, Ralston predicted that Masto would retain her seat but the Gov. Steve Sisolak would be replaced by Joe Lombardo.