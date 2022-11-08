Close race for Elko justice of the peace

ELKO – Elko County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide several contested local races, including electing a new state Assemblyman, new justice of the peace, and picking winners in five school board races.

As of press time, County Clerk Kris Jakeman provided unofficial early-voting results with 33% of eligible voters casting ballots.

The early vote results did not include any information on the Nevada Assembly Dist. 33 race, which pitted longtime real estate broker Bert Gurr, a Republican, against former military health technician John Garrard, a Democrat.

Nor did they include information on the race for the Board of Regents District 8 seat, in which Great Basin College theater instructor John Patrick Rice of Elko was competing against Michelee “Shelly” Crawford of Las Vegas.

Both the Assembly and Regents races include voters in other counties.

The Nevada Secretary of State's website only listed votes for two small, rural counties as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

With 9,393 Elko County’s votes tabulated, the race for Justice of the Peace had Elko police detective Bryan Drake leading attorney David Loreman with 3,755 votes to 3,622.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener appeared to be headed toward a victory with 1,941 votes compared with challenger Mike Hagen’s 1,155.

Elko County School Board incumbents were leading challengers in the early voting.

For District 1, appointee Susan Neal had 4,376 votes while challenger Misty Atkins had 3,846.

For District 2, appointee Dr. Josh Byers had 5,103 votes while former Trustee Robert Leonhardt had 3,054.

Appointee Matt McCarty had a wide lead over Lincoln Litchfield of Carlin with 5,827 votes compared with 2,390 in District 3.

Appointee Jeff Durham of West Wendover also had a strong lead over Wells resident Brian Gale, 5,287 votes to 2,772.

In District 7, Brooke Ballard had 4,417 votes compared with Brent Kelly with 3,616. They are running for the seat held by Ira Wines, who did not seek reelection.

Several other county offices were uncontested on the ballot, including Elko County Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi and Travis Gerber, County Assessor Janet Iribarne-Hutton, County Clerk Kris Jakeman, County Recorder Mike Smales, County Treasurer Cheryl Paul, and District Attorney Tyler Ingram.

Elko City Councilmen Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone were also uncontested.