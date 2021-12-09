Comments sought on Battle Mountain I-80 aesthetics

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on proposed roadside landscape and aesthetics concepts for several Battle Mountain interstate interchanges during a virtual public information meeting.

The virtual public information meeting will be available through Dec. 16 by logging onto dot.nv.gov/I80battlemountain. Those interested can view the details and schedule of the proposed landscaping improvements, as well as submit comments.

For those unable to access the virtual meeting, hard copies of the presentation and public computer access to view the meeting are available at the Lander County Library located at 625 South Broad St.

Comments can be made before Dec. 16 through the website, by email at lharris@dot.nv.gov, or mail to Lisa Harris, NDOT landscape architect, 1263 South Stewart St., Carson City, NV, 89712.

Proposed landscape and aesthetic designs for the following Interstate 80 interchanges will be presented:

• I-80 Exit 229 Allen Road

• I-80 Exit 231 South Broad Street

• I-80 Exit 233 Hill Top Road

Celebrating Nevada’s western heritage, the proposed landscaping portrays the ranching, mining, rail and Native American heritage of the area. The proposed designs follow NDOT’s I-80 Landscape and Aesthetics Corridor Plan.

The landscape and aesthetic features are tentatively scheduled to be constructed in the coming two years, based on funding availability.

Landscape and aesthetics are used to enhance and define roadway corridors, reflect the heritage and culture of communities and further an area’s tourism and economic development potential.

