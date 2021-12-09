 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Comments sought on Battle Mountain I-80 aesthetics

  • 0
Comments sought on Battle Mountain I-80 aesthetics

The Nevada Department of Transportation is proposing roadside landscape and aesthetics concepts at three Interstate 80 interchanges in Battle Mountain.

 NDOT

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on proposed roadside landscape and aesthetics concepts for several Battle Mountain interstate interchanges during a virtual public information meeting.

The virtual public information meeting will be available through Dec. 16 by logging onto dot.nv.gov/I80battlemountain. Those interested can view the details and schedule of the proposed landscaping improvements, as well as submit comments.

For those unable to access the virtual meeting, hard copies of the presentation and public computer access to view the meeting are available at the Lander County Library located at 625 South Broad St.

Comments can be made before Dec. 16 through the website, by email at lharris@dot.nv.gov, or mail to Lisa Harris, NDOT landscape architect, 1263 South Stewart St., Carson City, NV, 89712.

Proposed landscape and aesthetic designs for the following Interstate 80 interchanges will be presented:

People are also reading…

• I-80 Exit 229 Allen Road

• I-80 Exit 231 South Broad Street

• I-80 Exit 233 Hill Top Road

Celebrating Nevada’s western heritage, the proposed landscaping portrays the ranching, mining, rail and Native American heritage of the area. The proposed designs follow NDOT’s I-80 Landscape and Aesthetics Corridor Plan.

The landscape and aesthetic features are tentatively scheduled to be constructed in the coming two years, based on funding availability.

Landscape and aesthetics are used to enhance and define roadway corridors, reflect the heritage and culture of communities and further an area’s tourism and economic development potential.

Dogs are capable of understanding 89 words on average, a new study in Canada has found.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Really worried': South Koreans adjust to new daily-Covid-case high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News