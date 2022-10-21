Commissioners oppose all 3 state ballot questions

ELKO – County Commissioners this week voted to oppose all three proposed amendments to the Nevada Constitution that are on the November ballot.

They also passed another motion to publicize their opposition.

Question No. 1 is a Senate joint resolution that asks whether the constitution should be amended to add a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law should not be denied or abridged by the state or any of its cities, counties or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

Commissioner Jon Karr said the amendment is a “warm and fuzzy” attempt and since Nevada already has equal rights “I don’t see a point of this.”

Hatch said from the audience that the amendment is “troubling,” and he believes it could allow boys to play in girls’ sports and compete for girls’ scholarships.

Question No. 2 would establish a minimum wage of $12 per hour subject to increases by the federal government or Nevada Legislature, remove existing provisions setting different rates for the minimum wage based on whether an employer offers certain health benefits and remove the existing provisions for adjusting the minimum wage based on applicable increases in cost of living.

“I don’t think lawmakers should regulate what people are paid,” Steninger said, and Karr said as a business owner that he can’t pay less than $12 now to hire workers, “but I am definitely against it.”

If voters approve the $12 wage, the change goes into effect July 1, 2024.

Question No. 3 would allow ranking of candidates in an open primary for U.S. senators, U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state controller, attorney general and state legislators.

The top five finishers would advance to the general election, and the general election winner would be determined by ranked-choice voting.

“This is bizarre and confusing,” Karr said, and Steninger said the state shouldn’t “attempt to fix something that’s not broken.”

Deputy Secretary of State Mark Wlaschin said in answer to a question that the vote ranking was proposed by Nevada Voters First Political Action Committee.

If passed, the Nevada Legislature would need to adopt implementing legislation by July 1, 2025, and the changes would start with the June 2026 primary.