Commissioners oppose vaccine passports

ELKO — Elko County Commissioners have approved a resolution — opposing vaccine passports — and agreed to write to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak supporting Elko County School District’s recent letter backing parental rights on COVID-19 vaccines and masks.
“Everyone should be free to choose whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and no one should be discriminated against in any way for the decision they make,” the resolution concludes.
The resolution also states that vaccine passports “could create a division among our populace and violate the fundamental principal that all people are created equal by establishing two classes of citizens – vaccinated and unvaccinated – that are treated differently” and that passports “would further erode public trust.”
“I love this resolution,” said Dr. Christy Armbruster at the July 21 county meeting.
Janine Hansen of Nevada Families for Freedom said it is up to the county commissioners to “protect our rights and protect our liberties,” and she said she was concerned about door-to-door campaigns pushing vaccines because they impact rights and confidentiality.
Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman said that “a lot of us are concerned about the push to passports,” and he urged commissioners to consider that a door-to-door campaign would be an invasion of power against people’s rights.
Commissioners voted unanimously for the resolution against passports as written, despite public comment about considering a stronger resolution that Lander County Commissioners recently approved.
“They are over-reaching authority,” said Commissioner Rex Steninger, who stated that the county cannot control businesses.
Lander County’s resolution prohibits any Lander County governmental entity from issuing a COVID-19 passport, stating that the commissioners have “serious concerns that implementing COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ will violate Lander County residents’ medical privacy rights, prejudice those who have not been vaccinated, and cause division among our populace.”
Nicole Sirotek said there are legal ways to prohibit businesses from requiring passports, and she did not believe Lander County’s stance was “over-reaching.”
Although Commissioner Delmo Andreozzzi was absent for the July 21 meeting, he helped Steninger write the resolution, and he said in a letter to commissioners that he can “certainly understand all the frustrations and lack of confidence in the government’s handling of the COVID-19 response.”
He said he believes “the economic and intellectual loss from my point of view will be generational.”
He wrote that he supported drafting “our own resolution, but not necessarily copying and pasting Lander County’s resolution,” and that he could not support Lander County’s resolution as written.
Steninger also told commissioners and the audience that he has already been talking with Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvazia regarding the door-to-door issues, and “we will address that.”
School letter
Commissioners decided to write a letter to the governor that not only backs the school district but will urge Sisolak to get all the state offices open again after Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said he has been helping people who are having a difficult time reaching anyone to address concerns.
“We need to open the state. The people can’t talk to anyone,” he said.
Hoffman had asked commissioners to consider supporting the school district, and he said at the July 21 meeting that many of their constituents have concerns about the government having the “power and control of every detail of our lives, especially the lives of our children.”
He said the school board took a preliminary step up, but the protests will become louder when others step up.
Steninger said he had spoken with school Trustee Candace Wines, and she felt if boards come together, “it packs more weight.”
Commissioners said they agreed 100% with Hoffman, and their support met with applause and public comment, including from Misty Atkins of Parents of Elko County, who said the school board had not heard back from the governor and maybe commissioners could mention that in their letter “or give them a window of time to respond.”
“In this whole pandemic, this commission has heard from the governor once,” said Chairman Jon Karr, who reminded those at the meeting that the school board is more restrained than the county because the state redistributes money to the district.
Undersheriff Justin Ames, speaking as a parent of a school-age student, said “this stuff has to stop.”
The school board stated in its letter that it recognizes the importance of choice for parents and guardians when it comes to the welfare of their children.
“Indeed, this is a basic Constitutional right protected by the 14th Amendment,” the letter says, listing three concerns – potential extension of the mask mandate, the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 immunizations and potential restrictions on participation in school activities based on immunization.
“These issues are weighing heavily on the board and our communities. We would like to receive some assurances from your offices addressing each of these concerns,” the trustees wrote.
Elko City Council voted at its last meeting to send a letter to Sisolak that supports Elko County School District’s recent stance on COVID-19 issues and lets the governor know the city opposes vaccine passports, any door-to-door vaccine surveys, and vaccinations at schools without parental consent.