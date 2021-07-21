Commissioners oppose vaccine passports

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steninger also told commissioners and the audience that he has already been talking with Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvazia regarding the door-to-door issues, and “we will address that.”

School letter

Commissioners decided to write a letter to the governor that not only backs the school district but will urge Sisolak to get all the state offices open again after Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said he has been helping people who are having a difficult time reaching anyone to address concerns.

“We need to open the state. The people can’t talk to anyone,” he said.

Hoffman had asked commissioners to consider supporting the school district, and he said at the July 21 meeting that many of their constituents have concerns about the government having the “power and control of every detail of our lives, especially the lives of our children.”

He said the school board took a preliminary step up, but the protests will become louder when others step up.

Steninger said he had spoken with school Trustee Candace Wines, and she felt if boards come together, “it packs more weight.”