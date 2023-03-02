ELKO – Elko County Commissioners gave thumbs up or thumbs down to a list of proposed bills in the current session of the Nevada Legislature that could affect the county, including funding for air service that might help Elko Regional Airport.

The bill, AB58, would make sure money remaining in the Nevada Air Service Development Fund approved in the 2021 session doesn’t revert to the state’s general fund at the end of a fiscal year.

The original bill appropriates $5 million to the fund for fiscal year 2023-2024 and another $5 million for the following fiscal year but doesn’t specify that money would carry over from one year to the next.

County Manager Amanda Osborne said her team recommended support for the bill “to ensure the dollars stay in this fund.”

“The City of Elko will appreciate our support, too,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who is on the team reviewing legislation, along with Osborne, Assistant County Manager and Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore, and Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg.

Commissioners agreed on March 1 to support the bill and to send letters on the air service fund and other bills they support or oppose to the appropriate officials in the Nevada Legislature, which went into session Feb. 6.

According to the bill sponsored by the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means, existing law created the Nevada Air Service Development Commission that includes the executive director of the Office of Economic Development and members of the Commission on Tourism, and created the air development fund.

The existing law requires the air service commission to grant money to air carriers that will service or provide enhanced air service routes that will service certain airports in Nevada and allows the commission to accept gifts, bequests, grants, appropriations and donations for the fund.

Supported bills

Commissioners also agreed to support a bill regarding firearms. AB81 would allow a person with a concealed carry permit to possess a gun in a vehicle on the property of schools and child-care facilities – to basically store the weapon while on school property.

They also supported another Assembly bill, AB88, which requires proof of identity to vote in person in an election or to include certain identifying information with mail-in ballots.

And commissioners said they support AB120, which allows retired doctors to volunteer in health care after spending three years or more without practicing medicine instead of previous restrictions. The doctors require a sponsor.

Opposed bills

Commissioners voted to oppose AB102 because it would prohibit organization and sponsorship of any competition involving wildlife, such as a coyote competition in Elko County.

The county board also decided to oppose another wildlife-related bill, AB70, which revises authorized uses of certain fees for processing each application for a game tag.

The Legislative Council’s Digest states that existing law provides that in addition to any fee charged and collected for a game tag, a fee of $3 shall be charged for processing each application for a game tag and the revenue goes to wildlife management to protect nonpredatory game animals and sensitive wildlife species.

The proposed bill revises Nevada Department of Wildlife’s wildlife management activities to say fees can be used for protection of nonpredatory big game mammals and the habitat of such big game mammals. The proposed bill also removes the requirement that a minimum of 80% expenditure from the $3 fee go for managing and control of predatory wildlife.

Chairman Rex Steninger said commissioners should oppose the bill, and Andreozzi said sportsmen should have a say.

Commissioners also agreed to oppose SB171 involving firearms because gross misdemeanors would be added as a prohibition against owning a firearm, where now the restriction is on felons only.

“They are just trying to expand the net of people who would be disqualified,” Commissioner Travis Gerber said.

Another bill they oppose is AB92, which would remove the county attorney’s office from overseeing such things as county meetings and civil matters, and keep county attorneys on criminal cases.

Greenburg said this bill has come up in the last three legislative sessions, and the district attorney’s office has always opposed the bill.

Watch list

Commissioners also agreed to put a couple of bills on the watch list: AB143 dealing with the transfer of federal property that Osborne said is a “cleanup bill” for Storey County; and AB112, which provides for a fund to study, administer and fund wildlife crossings over highways.

The crossings are designed to limit auto fatalities and accidents caused by wildlife crossing highways, and Moore said the crossings “pay for themselves.”

There are wildlife crossings over Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 93 in Elko County.