ELKO -- Should Nevada’s electoral votes go to the winner of the nationwide popular vote in the presidential election? Should Nevada’s attorney general have joined the lawsuit against President Trump’s emergency declaration?
Elko County commissioners will discuss their opinions on a couple of state and national issues at this week’s commission meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Assembly Bill 186, which includes an agreement among states to elect the president by national popular vote, was introduced in the Nevada Legislature on Feb. 18.
Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, a sponsor of the bill, said, “The only position that we don’t do popular vote is one of the most important ones, and that’s our President of the United States.”
If AB 186 is approved, Nevada’s six electoral votes would go to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, rather than to the candidate who receives the most votes statewide.
Similar legislation has passed in 11 other states, and is also being considered by additional states.
The bills that pass may be challenged in courts, since the Electoral College system is in the 12th Amendment.
Some of the Elko County commissioners said this week that they think switching to the national popular vote for presidential elections would be a very bad idea for Nevada.
“I think it is an absolutely horrible idea in direct opposition to the interests of Nevada and its citizens,” Commissioner Rex Steninger wrote in an email. “Our Founding Fathers set up the Electoral College specifically to protect the interests of low-population states like Nevada. Without the Electoral College, Nevada and its residents would have absolutely no say in presidential elections.”
He said Clark County has turned Nevada into a blue state, and he hopes the state returns to its conservative roots.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said the Founding Fathers came up with the Electoral College formula to give all states an equal vote, “and they were very wise people.”
Talking about the legislators supporting AB 186, Commissioner Demar Dahl said, “I wish those people would have paid better attention in seventh grade civics when they were in school.”
Also on the agenda for the March 6 county commission meeting, the commissioners will discuss President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to provide funding for the border wall. On Feb. 18, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a lawsuit filed by California and other states challenging the declaration.
At the Elko County commissioners’ Feb. 20 meeting, Commissioner Cliff Eklund said that Richard Howe, chairman of the White Pine County commission, had talked to him about whether Elko County commissioners would make a statement expressing their disagreement with the Nevada attorney general’s decision. The Elko County commissioners agreed this should be added to the agenda of their March 6 meeting.
Commissioner Steninger said last week that he is “100 percent behind” the Elko commissioners writing a letter expressing their displeasure with Nevada joining the emergency declaration lawsuit. He said “illegal immigration is a problem” that is “absolutely” worthy of an emergency declaration.
Equal Access to Justice Act
The commissioners also tackled another national issue at their Feb. 20 meeting when they voted to approve a resolution stating why they believe there should be reforms made to the Equal Access to Justice Act. The EAJA is a 1980 federal law that allows individuals, small businesses and public interest groups to obtain representation in cases against the federal government and to receive attorney fees if they are successful in their case.
Commissioner Jon Karr said that for a long time he has had concerns about the way the EAJA is being used, and that is why he asked Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore to do some research and to put together a resolution outlining ways the law could be reformed.
Karr said the motive behind creating the EAJA was to help prevent the government from bullying powerless people, but now the law is often being abused by attorney firms.
“They’re not actually environmental firms, they’re not scientists trying to fix the environment, they are attorney firms that are getting funded by these Equal Access to Justice funds,” Karr said. “We can’t do science-based land management if you have attorneys suing just to sue.”
The resolution approved by the commissioners at their Feb. 20 meeting says that the Natural Resources Defense Council was awarded $425,688 in attorneys’ fees in fiscal year 2018 and received $9,247,509 in attorneys’ fees in fiscal year 2017.
Karr said commissioners are sending the resolution to their senators and congressmen asking them to take a closer look at the EAJA. He said this should be a bipartisan effort.
“If you guys who are Democrats are truly environmentalists, then let us be environmentalists and do what’s right for the land, and not have attorneys just suing so we can’t do anything,” Karr said.
The resolution passed by the commissioners asks that “attorney’s fees and litigation costs awarded under these statutes should be based solely on the financial need of the plaintiff, and such award should be unavailable to any group, nonprofit or corporate, with over $100,000 in assets.”
