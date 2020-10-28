Committee appointed to select golf pro

ELKO – A selection committee to review bids for new professional services at the city’s Ruby View Golf Course will be receiving the packets from four bidders shortly, Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said Tuesday.
The council voted at its Oct. 27 virtual meeting to include on the committee Councilman Robert Schmidtlein and longtime Golf Course Financial Advisory Committeeman Wil Moschetti, along with Calder, city financial director Jan Baum and the golf course superintendent Pete Dondero.
Elko had put out requests for proposals for a golf professional to replace Brad Martin, who announced in the summer that he would end his time with Ruby View on Dec. 31, but the proposals have not been made public.
Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said the committee will “rank the bids and bring them to the council for a final decision.”
Mayor Reece Keener asked Wiley why he had not put his name in for the committee, and Wiley said he would be working with Calder but wanted Dondero to be involved because of his work at Ruby View.
Keener said he proposed Schmidtlein for the committee because the councilman is a golfer and has fielded questions and complaints about the golf course many times over the years.
“They go to him,” he said.
Wiley also said he thought the committee should include someone who had been involved with the Golf Course Advisory Committee though it has not been meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic and committee members have termed out.
Moschetti said Clair Morris was the last president of the advisory committee, but he is running for Elko City Council.
“I have the time and energy and interest and desire to be part of the process,” Moschetti told the council.
Brad Martin’s Martin Creek Holdings LLC has been under contract with Elko since Jan. 1, 2016, to operate and manage the Ruby View clubhouse and pro shop, provide food and beverage concessions, collect fees for the city, regulate golf play, manage golf tournaments and provide golf lessons.
