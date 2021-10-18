Community pond proposed by NDOW

Doucette said there were efforts in 2006-2007 to develop the pond, and the site has been “cleaned up a bit since we first looked at it 15 years ago” when there was a homeless encampment in the spot.

NDOW would be buying the property from Igloo, a nonprofit organization that Doucette said could use the money for an outdoor ice rink, so the purchase would have a “dual benefit.”

“I would suspect it is going to be several months before we are able to actually purchase the property. There has been a hold up on the appraisal, but it hopefully will be coming soon,” he said.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said the site is east of the 12th Street bridge along Sharps Access, generally across from the Amtrak stop.

There are three ponds in the purchase area, but the focus will be on the larger pond, with plans to deepen the pond, reduce the slope of the banks and clean up the weeds and debris on those slopes.

Doucette said one of the smaller ponds will be left in its natural state, and the trail would border it.

The fish stocked in the main pond will mainly be bass, and there may be rainbow trout added for “fishing clear into the winter,” he told the council.