Confidentiality rule for county employees passes first hurdle

ELKO -- A new ordinance that spells out what Elko County employee records are confidential has won approval on first reading, but county commissioners will be voting again on second reading before the ordinance can become official.

“I do feel very strongly that those files should be confidential,” Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg told commissioners at their Aug. 17 morning meeting in Elko before commissioners took to the road to resume business in Montello and West Wendover.

He said the ordinance would provide the teeth to allow staff to deny records requests involving personnel files, although the county already refuses or delays public requests for personnel records.

Greenburg also assured Commissioner Jon Karr that commissioners could continue to have access when needed.

Commission Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said the intent of the ordinance is “relative to people outside the organization.” Commissioner Rex Steninger said the ordinance still opens to the public what is traditionally public.

The ordinance states that “basic employee information may be released consisting of job title, current salary, date of hire, salary history, promotional history, date of separation, employment status and department assignment and duties.”

The confidentiality segment covers employee personnel files, employee performance records or information, disciplinary records or information and medical information, as well as “reports of employers and appointing authorities regarding applicants, eligible or employees.”

The records the ordinance states are confidential also include any materials to be used in the development and administration of examinations, names and identities of applicants, eligible and special examiners and test scores, individual rating sheets and evaluations.

The ordinance says, however, that “applicants or employees may receive notification of their own test results upon request.”

Additionally, the ordinance states that the confidential records may be released by “written approval of the employee, in accordance with the law, subpoena or court order compelling release or defense of claims or complaints against the county or its employees by the employee or applicant.”