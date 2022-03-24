Convention Center board eyes revenue for coming fiscal year

ELKO -- The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority is hoping for a big recovery in the coming fiscal year following challenges spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board met this week to discuss the tentative budget for 2022-23.

“Just a very cursory view of what the current lodging taxes are for this current fiscal year, this may be a banner year for us,” said board member Matt McCarty.

More than $1 million in tax revenue is expected, despite a possible 2 percent decrease in the transient lodging tax due to fuel tax inflation costs.

“Considering we may have issues with inflation and gas prices, I’d like to see about increasing the marketing fund expense by maybe another 25 percent,” McCarty said. “We may need to throw some more money at people to get them to come to Elko.”

The tentative budget for marketing is $719,000.

The budget includes $2.4 million in general fund expenditures; $379,333 for facility expansion and $520,868 for capital projects. Total expenditures add up to $3.9 million.

Board Chairman Dave Zornes questioned the anticipated revenue from Conference Center rentals.

“It’s higher than our history. Do we already know we are going to have enough training [events]?” he asked. “It’s great, I am just wondering what we are basing that good number on.”

The revenue estimate is up this year for conferences, especially from Nevada Gold Mines, ECVA comptroller Cheryl Garcia explained.

The budget lists $142,000 facility rental revenue at the convention center and $184,000 at the conference center, which opened in 2015.

Earlier this year, the Elko City Council awarded three tourism-impact grants totaling $504,256 to the ECVA from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

This week the board discussed a number of potential expenses including cost of maintenance for the aging convention center building and the need to update sound and lighting equipment in the theater. The convention center was built in 1979.

Katie Neddenriep, who is resigning as executive director, described some of the personnel needs.

“We have also added two and a half to three positions to the budget for this next year, a facilities role and a facilities supervisor and an administrative support role that is in the marketing budget,” she said.

In future meetings, the board will be looking at options to “collaborate with other organizations and/or entities for economies of scale, administrative support and sustainability of operations.”

For example, McCarty said the convention center does not have a human resources director. That was an area that Neddenriep was proficient in due to her past experience.

The board also discussed the need to upgrade information technology.

“We have built out an IT/capital projects schedule,” Neddenriep said. “This next year is when the server in the office needs to be upgraded. Twenty-six thousand dollars is an accurate number for that. It should last five or six years. It will also position the organization if you start evolving to Cloud-based software programs and platforms, it will have the capacity to support that. The current server is not there.”

On the revenue side, Neddenriep brought up the use of buildings by nonprofits.

“Historically we have had a list of events or activities that have been in the building: The Cowboy Poetry Gathering, The EMS Conference, the car show, the Safety Olympiad, the POW/MIA,” she said. “Whether the organization wants to continue to budget a bucket to say we are willing to forgo this amount of revenue for facility use, and, if so, up to what point you are willing to let that go.”

The budget is scheduled to be finalized April 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.