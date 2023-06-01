A special Elko County Commissioners meeting is scheduled at noon June 2 to discuss a Nevada Assembly bill that proposes to fund construction of a new school at Owyhee providing that a school property tax be levied in the county. The time listed in Thursday's article was incorrect.
