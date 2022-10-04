Early voting is scheduled at Owyhee on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4, and at the Elko Indian Colony on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. An article in Tuesday's Free Press transposed the dates.
Correction
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Erici…
ELKO – Elko County election officials have added early voting locations in Owyhee and on the Elko Indian Colony for the first time this year a…
ELKO – Elko City Council voted to increase the lodging tax from 14% to 15% to help raise money for the Elko Convention & Visitors Center t…
City of Elko Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Elko City Hall. Agenda items include a conditional use permit requ…
CARSON CITY – Lander County Manager Bartolo “Bert” Ramos has agreed to pay a $5,000 penalty for two ethics violations, the Nevada Commission o…
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said there are “a lot of opportunities” in the cannabis business to do illegal things, but the sheriff said his office has never had any issues with Thrive, and that the company is “very professional.”
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved financial director Jan Baum as the new city manager effective Feb. 1.
“It almost seems too good to be true,” said Elko County Fire Chief Matt Petersen
Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider approval of an …
ELKO – Early voting is only a month away, and candidates are invited to send a final message to voters through the Elko Daily Free Press and e…