 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Correction

  • 0
Elko Daily logo

Early voting is scheduled at Owyhee on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4, and at the Elko Indian Colony on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. An article in Tuesday's Free Press transposed the dates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local government in the week ahead

Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider approval of an …

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump sues CNN for libel, slander over claims they hurt him politically

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News