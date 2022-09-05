Correction

Elko County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday may approve an agreement to maintain a pedestrian crossing signal on Boyd-Kennedy Road at Ann Way. An article in the weekend edition of the Free Press quoted the meeting agenda which states it will be at the proposed roundabout at Lamoille Highway and Boyd-Kennedy Road.
