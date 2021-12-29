Correction

The County Planning Commission denied an application from the Spring Creek Association to rezone land for a cemetery on Dec. 16. The vote to deny passed 3-2, with David Hough, Gary Isaman and Richard Genseal voting for the motion and Dena Hartley and Mike Judd voting against it. Commissioner Mark Wetmore abstained, and John Geary was absent. The SCA plans to appeal the decision to the Board of County Commissioners.